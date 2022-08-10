ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Scorebook Live

Photo gallery: Marquette football practice

By Nate Latsch The Marquette football team enters the 2022 season with high expectations following last season's 9-2 campaign.  The Mustangs return one of the Show-Me State's top passing combinations in senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand and senior wide receiver Gavin Marsh.  Ahlbrand threw ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
middletontimes.com

Kind calls it a career at MHS

Jeff Kind, one of the winningest coaches in state history, resigned as Middleton's girls basketball coach Monday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. As Jeff Kind mowed his lawn in past summers, he wound think about the upcoming basketball season the entire time. Who would his starters be? Could the newcomers help?...
MIDDLETON, WI
PLANetizen

Sports Stadiums Bring Few Economic Benefits

As Milwaukee debates the merits of a $160 million soccer stadium development that will likely require public funding, Graham Kilmer, writing in Urban Milwaukee, points out that “Academic economists almost universally agree that sports projects do not generate new jobs or income for a city.”. Furthering this point, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
WEST BEND, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor

August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
JACKSON, WI
WISN

Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’

WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8

1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
MILWAUKEE, WI

