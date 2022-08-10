Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Photo gallery: Marquette football practice
By Nate Latsch The Marquette football team enters the 2022 season with high expectations following last season's 9-2 campaign. The Mustangs return one of the Show-Me State's top passing combinations in senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand and senior wide receiver Gavin Marsh. Ahlbrand threw ...
middletontimes.com
Kind calls it a career at MHS
Jeff Kind, one of the winningest coaches in state history, resigned as Middleton's girls basketball coach Monday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. As Jeff Kind mowed his lawn in past summers, he wound think about the upcoming basketball season the entire time. Who would his starters be? Could the newcomers help?...
Super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Reports
The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Wednesday morning.
PLANetizen
Sports Stadiums Bring Few Economic Benefits
As Milwaukee debates the merits of a $160 million soccer stadium development that will likely require public funding, Graham Kilmer, writing in Urban Milwaukee, points out that “Academic economists almost universally agree that sports projects do not generate new jobs or income for a city.”. Furthering this point, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeemag.com
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?
There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend
WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor
August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
WISN
Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8
1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
Comments / 0