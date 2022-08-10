Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
kfgo.com
Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota races
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term.
Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
KEYC
SPECIAL ELECTION: Ettinger concedes to Finstad for Congressional District One
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tight vote Tuesday in the First District Congressional special election, but Democrat Jeff Ettinger has conceded to Republican Brad Finstad. Finstad will now serve the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term. “The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken,” said Ettinger....
fox9.com
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
KEYC
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday. Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat...
knuj.net
BACKER WINS MAYORAL PRIMARY
Kathleen Backer came away with the win in Tuesday’s Primary election in the New Ulm Mayoral race. Backer received 61.7% of the vote to Ron Wendinger’s 24.7%. Both will proceed to the general election in November. Jeff Kiecker received 160 votes, Lonny Luepke 126 and Mark Rutz 80. Election judges at New Ulm’s four ward election precincts reported a strong voter turnout with the mayoral primary and the special congressional election.
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes
ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
KEYC
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 6 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special election. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KEYC
Congressional candidates regroup after special election
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walz visits Owatonna, Darian Leddy...
KEYC
MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve heard about the voting process - now lets dive into the candidates themselves. Our Washington D.C. correspondent Molly Martinez has been on the campaign trail all week for both Republican Brad Finstad, and democrat Jeff Ettinger’s team. Brad Finstad’s strategy this week has...
KEYC
Jeff Ettinger canceling Get Out the Vote Rally, citing COVID diagnosis
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger has announced that he is canceling his Get Out the Vote Rally scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Ettinger campaign says the decision to cancel was related to him recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
