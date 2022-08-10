Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
KPD Investigating Rape
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a suspected rape in Fruitland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:48 p.m. an off-duty Kennewick Police Detective observed a known developmentally disabled adult female in Fruitland Park, 407 N. Fruitland St, with an unknown male. Before the Detective could make contact, the...
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Tri-Cities judge on trial for assault testifies his wife slapped, threatened and screamed at him
She alleges her former husband of 33 years showed a pattern of abuse.
Exclusive | Verdict in on Tri-Cities judge’s domestic violence assault charges
His ex-wife told the jury he used intimidation, condescension and occasional violence.
KIMA TV
Moxee Police say recent homicide was expected due to a trend they've noticed
Moxee police say homicides are not common in the area, but they expected this recent one due to an eerie trend they have noticed. On Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment complex located at 8505 Beauchene Road about a gunshot victim, who turned out to be dead. Moxee...
Assault rifle ruled out in deadly Pasco house party shooting Saturday night
A candlelight vigil was held this week where the shooting happened.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks
PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
nbcrightnow.com
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man caught using fraudulent checks to buy items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars
PASCO, Wash. — A 24-year-old Tri-Cities man is being charged with attempted fraud for using checks from a closed account to purchase trucks, boats and camper vans worth more than $350,000 in total. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers made contact with and arrested Dalton Wade McManamon for...
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
‘I will kill you ...’ Mesa murder victim suffered years of threats and abuse, court records say
“I alone cannot protect them from how far down she has gone.”
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
‘Just stunned.’ Ex-wife testifies against Tri-Cities judge at domestic violence trial
Judge Sam Swanberg is charged with attacking his now ex-wife twice.
Hermiston police seize more dogs in wake of recent raid
HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
Moxee murder suspects identified, deemed “armed and dangerous” by police
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 8: Police officers in Moxee have released the identities of a homicide victim and two suspects who have active warrants for their arrest for first-degree murder. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, the victim of an Aug. 6 homicide has...
