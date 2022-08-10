ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

KPD Investigating Rape

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a suspected rape in Fruitland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:48 p.m. an off-duty Kennewick Police Detective observed a known developmentally disabled adult female in Fruitland Park, 407 N. Fruitland St, with an unknown male. Before the Detective could make contact, the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks

PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
FINLEY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

'So unfair:' Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as "a goofball" who loved being a father and making others laugh. "He wanted to be everybody's friend," Woodrome said. "He would literally do anything for anyone." Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children "constantly to the parks." "He wanted to keep...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

