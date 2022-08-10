Read full article on original website
Jim Pettit
1d ago
What does a paper shortage have yo go with it. They are printed, on site, when you buy them. No change on the paper. Just a programming change. What am I missing?
Reply
4
B B B
1d ago
It's called getting less for your money! No surprise in Illinois
Reply
13
James Bryant
1d ago
i will tell you exactly why they done this. they dont mail out registrations anymore so they are hoping people will forget when their sticker expires so they will make an extra 20 bucks on that person
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects Rend Lake Resort, projects along I-57 and I-24 to get $350 million
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
Central Illinois Proud
Out-of-state abortion patients triple in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ripple effects of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June and the imminent abortion ban in Indiana are being felt at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the Peoria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
What legal recreational marijuana could mean for Missouri
If this is passed in the November election, it will remove state restrictions on adults over 21 for personal use and allow those who have committed certain non-violent marijuana-related felonies to ask for their release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records cleaned.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center. colleges and monkeypox. See this year’s State Fair Butter Cow!
RELATED PEOPLE
Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair
Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event's iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
wcbu.org
Report: Black drivers are nearly 7 times more likely to be stopped by Peoria police
Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over by Peoria police than white drivers — 6.8 times more likely, to be exact. That's according to the 2021 Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Statistical Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Peoria police reported 61% of...
Central Illinois Proud
2022 State Fair Ribbon Cutting
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center. colleges and monkeypox. See this year’s State Fair Butter Cow!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria Public Schools
Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria Public Schools. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center. colleges and monkeypox. See this year’s State Fair Butter Cow!...
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
Central Illinois Proud
See this year's State Fair Butter Cow!
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center. colleges and monkeypox.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
wmay.com
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
1470 WMBD
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
Central Illinois Proud
Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District unveiled a new mural at the Logan Recreation Center in Peoria’s Southside Wednesday. The colorful mural was designed, planned and painted by 22 teenage interns in the Park District’s Workforce Development Program. It focuses on the themes of diversity, acceptance and community.
Comments / 10