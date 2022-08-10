Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
SPECIAL ELECTION: Ettinger concedes to Finstad for Congressional District One
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tight vote Tuesday in the First District Congressional special election, but Democrat Jeff Ettinger has conceded to Republican Brad Finstad. Finstad will now serve the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term. “The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken,” said Ettinger....
KEYC
Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Updated: 6 hours ago. Over 20 business leaders...
KEYC
Jeff Ettinger canceling Get Out the Vote Rally, citing COVID diagnosis
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger has announced that he is canceling his Get Out the Vote Rally scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Ettinger campaign says the decision to cancel was related to him recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.
KEYC
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday. Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat...
KEYC
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 6 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special election. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KEYC
MN Nurses Association to strike vote next week
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced its plan to vote on a strike next week. MNA officials say the union wants to work with healthcare providers to address staffing and retention, and patient care. So far, they haven’t made any inroads with hospital executives as around 15,000 nurses in the twin cities and Duluth area have been working without a contract since June. Nurses say that, while they’re overworked and understaffed, patients are paying to much to health care.
KEYC
Minnesota voters find new polling places
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Voting districts were redrawn back in February, and affected voters were sent a notice in the mail explaining their new polling place. Some voters simply swapped existing polling places, but some completely new polling places were added.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. That includes the Primary Election, which determines who will be on the November ballot, and the Special Election to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Updated: 3 hours ago. Over 20 business leaders...
KEYC
MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning. KEYC News Now...
KEYC
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Wednesday’s event was hosted by the DFL’s Rural Caucus to discuss the topics that matter most to local farmers, meat processors, and marketers. Topics of...
KEYC
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony
The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-11-22 - clipped version. Updated: 12 hours...
KEYC
Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats. Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.
KEYC
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices are dropping across the nation. According to Gas Buddy, Happy Dan’s, Kwik Trip and Speedway are just three stations in the Mankato and North Mankato area offering a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less. In June and July, gas prices were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
HIGHLIGHTS: St. Peter vs. Gaylord
For the second time in less than a year, the Iowa Cubs are sold. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
KEYC
Gaylord tops St. Peter in Region 6C Town Ball Tournament
WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Region 6C Town Ball Tournament is coming down to the wire as the field of eight narrows down. Tuesday night in Waterville, history repeated itself with a state qualifying match-up between River Valley foes Gaylord and St. Peter. This is the fourth state qualifying game...
Comments / 0