cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
valleynewslive.com
MN Nurses Association to strike vote next week
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced its plan to vote on a strike next week. MNA officials say the union wants to work with healthcare providers to address staffing and retention, and patient care. So far, they haven’t made any inroads with hospital executives as around 15,000 nurses in the twin cities and Duluth area have been working without a contract since June. Nurses say that, while they’re overworked and understaffed, patients are paying to much to health care.
cbs3duluth.com
Walz, Jensen advance in Minnesota governor’s race
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - ST. PAUL, MN -- Incumbent Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Scott Jensen have advanced to the November ballot in the race for Minnesota governor. The Associated Press called the primary race Thursday evening. Walz is seeking his second term in the state’s top office....
cbs3duluth.com
Minnesota nurses to vote on strike motion Monday
ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will vote Monday on whether they want to go on strike amid contract negotiations with hospital leaders. At a news conference Thursday, organization leaders said the vote will happen Monday, August 15, with results announced August 16 in Duluth. If...
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
cbs3duluth.com
DeNucci wins Iron Range DFL primary by 41 votes, McLaughlin mulls recount
IRON RANGE, MN -- Just 41 votes separated the two DFL candidates in Tuesday’s primary for the Minnesota state senate’s District 7 seat. The seat was left vacant when longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni, a DFL’er of Chisholm, retired this year as he fights ALS. Ben DeNucci,...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council to vote Monday on new park levy Referendum
DULTUH, MN-- The City of Duluth officially announced a new referendum to restore the park fund levy Thursday morning. Originally created in 2012, the council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance. The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so...
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: NE Minnesota, Duluth, Twin Ports
NE Minnesota- The Arrowhead Library System encourages readers to attend the One Book | One Minnesota event. Participants can request a free copy of “Iron Lake” by Minnesotan Kent Krueger. He will be hosting the virtual author discussion Thursday, August 11, at 7 p.m. One Book | One Minnesota is a statewide book club that invites readers of all ages to attend.
cbs3duluth.com
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
cbs3duluth.com
Voters recall Two Harbors Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -After months of controversy voters in Two Harbors voted to oust Mayor Chris Swanson. The final count had 86% of voters saying yes to recalling Mayor Chris Swanson. Mayor Chris Swanson said in June he wouldn’t resign from his post as Mayor, triggering the recall...
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield
Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
kfgo.com
Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota races
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term.
cbs3duluth.com
A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
cbs3duluth.com
Ramsay, Lukovsky to square off in November race for St. Louis County Sheriff
DULUTH, MN -- Voters have narrowed down the list of candidates for St. Louis County’s next sheriff. Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, meaning they both will face off against each other in the November election. Chad Walsh, a local police...
fox9.com
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
