Yakima, WA

Water line work in Yakima to cause water outages and traffic delays

YAKIMA, Wash. — Water line work around the Washington Avenue and N 16th Avenue intersection will cause restricted traffic and water outages on Friday, August 12 from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in all directions will be limited to one lane in the area. The speed limit is...
YAKIMA, WA
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
FINLEY, WA
Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes

(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
YAKIMA, WA
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
VANTAGE, WA
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YAKIMA, WA
Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday

Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
Business owner looking to influence gas prices in Yakima

While gas prices here in Yakima slowly drop, people are still paying more than the national average per gallon. "It's kinda simmering down just a little bit. It's not much, but its something," says Erica LittleBull, an employee at Tall men's Supermarket. But even with prices dropping, people are still...
YAKIMA, WA
DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
YAKIMA, WA
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley

Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
YAKIMA, WA
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...

