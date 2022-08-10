Read full article on original website
Water line work in Yakima to cause water outages and traffic delays
YAKIMA, Wash. — Water line work around the Washington Avenue and N 16th Avenue intersection will cause restricted traffic and water outages on Friday, August 12 from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in all directions will be limited to one lane in the area. The speed limit is...
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes
(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
30-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A 30-year-old man with multiple felony warrants was fleeing from the police, crashed into another vehicle. According to the police, the driver was tried being pulled over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street. A YPD supervisor chased the driver, according to the officials. The driver struck...
Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
Police say an intoxicated 24-year-old Yakima driver crashes into power pole
According to the Yakima Police Department at around 10 pm last night, officers responded to multiple calls of a car traveling at high speeds. The car crashed into a power pole on the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when they...
Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday
Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
Business owner looking to influence gas prices in Yakima
While gas prices here in Yakima slowly drop, people are still paying more than the national average per gallon. "It's kinda simmering down just a little bit. It's not much, but its something," says Erica LittleBull, an employee at Tall men's Supermarket. But even with prices dropping, people are still...
DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
Yakima Police Department looking for runaway teen
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old runaway. According to a post from YPD on social media, Hurley had been visiting family in the Yakima area. He was last seen on July 25th near West Valley Park. Hurley...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
Some residents stayed put despite level three evacuations near Cow Canyon Fire
SELAH, Wash. -- The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County is still burning almost 6,000 acres. Evacuation orders dropped to level one Sunday. Some residents living at a trailer park near N. Wenas Rd. said if they don't see flames, they shouldn't have to leave. 23 residents at Stagecoach RV...
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley
Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
Yakima Co. dispatchers seeing more people texting 911 when it’s not safe to call
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County emergency dispatchers are seeing an increase in people texting 911 in situations where calling could put them in danger, especially when someone is violating a domestic violence no-contact order. “People just don’t feel comfortable talking because that person that isn’t supposed to be...
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
