Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD: Suspect arrested for DUI after car ran down victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a police say his vehicle ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Redwood Apartment Complex. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash at the...
kjzz.com
Dramatic video captures OICI in American Fork after shoplifting suspect flees with child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A dramatic video captured an officer involved in a shooting in American Fork after a shoplifting suspect fled in a car and hit a woman, taking a 5-year-old child with him. American Fork police said the child was dropped off by the suspect, identified...
AMBER Alert suspect remains at-large following parking lot shooting
A Utah AMBER Alert issued late Tuesday night for a child out of American Fork was canceled overnight as the child was found. The search for the suspect is ongoing.
Gephardt Daily
Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released
FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
Gephardt Daily
Tanker crashes into barrier on I-84, spills hot tar near Mountain Green
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker carrying hot tar overturned Tuesday on Interstate 84, blocking one lane of traffic and leaving the Utah Highway Patrol pondering how to get the vehicle into an upright position for removal without causing a larger leak. The accident...
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect shot by WVCPD officer outside swapmeet released from hospital, booked into jail
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shooting and robbery suspect shot by an officer of the West Valley City Department Sunday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on two felony charges. Mitchel Van Halsey, 39, has been charged on suspicion...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
WATCH: Bodycam video released shooting of man threatening firefighters, officers
Newly-released body cam video shows Salt Lake City police officers firing at a man who had lit his yard on fire and threatened firefighters and officers with a gun.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
kvnutalk
Logan woman arrested for alleged string of retail thefts – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from local stores and then reselling them, according to law enforcement. Arlene Marie Aguilar was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday after a warrant was previously issued for her arrest. According to the arrest affidavit,...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strike starts Magpie Hill Fire in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire, named the Magpie Hill Fire, was reported Wednesday in Wasatch County, south of the town of Daniel. “Magpie Hill Fire is determined to be caused by lightning,” says a statement from Utah Fire Info. “The fire...
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
kjzz.com
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
