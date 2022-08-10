ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

Gephardt Daily

Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
FARR WEST, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lightning strike starts Magpie Hill Fire in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire, named the Magpie Hill Fire, was reported Wednesday in Wasatch County, south of the town of Daniel. “Magpie Hill Fire is determined to be caused by lightning,” says a statement from Utah Fire Info. “The fire...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

