Isanti County, MN

Morley and Duff advance in Isanti County Commissioner District 1 race

By John Wagner
 1 day ago

Alan Duff and Joe Morley were the two top vote-getters in the primary for Isanti County Commission from District 1 held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With both precincts having reported, Morley received 638 votes (49.46%) to advance, while Duff received 463 votes (35.89%) and also will advance.

Gary Lantz received 189 votes (14.65%) and was eliminated from the race.

Duff and Morley will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Click here for an overview of all the races that affect Isanti and Chisago county voters.

