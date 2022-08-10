Morley and Duff advance in Isanti County Commissioner District 1 race

Alan Duff and Joe Morley were the two top vote-getters in the primary for Isanti County Commission from District 1 held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With both precincts having reported, Morley received 638 votes (49.46%) to advance, while Duff received 463 votes (35.89%) and also will advance.

Gary Lantz received 189 votes (14.65%) and was eliminated from the race.

Duff and Morley will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

