Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
royalexaminer.com
Get your tickets for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Tickets are now on sale for the Winchester SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch! The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM, at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, VA. The event features upcycled CHAIRS, a paw print-inspired art auction, a few rounds of musical chairs,...
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
travelawaits.com
Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
northernvirginiamag.com
From Hot Air Balloons to Local Art, These Are the Top Hobby Festivals in Northern Virginia
No matter what you do in your free time, there is sure to be a festival surrounding your favorite passions. From days dedicated to furry friends and cosplay at its finest to flying high among the clouds, there’s a festival for just about everything here in NoVA. Festival of...
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah’s 12U Major/60 All-Stars make history twice with World Series appearance
WATERVILLE, MAINE, Aug. 12 — While the Shenandoah 12U Major/60 All-Stars ended their seven-day run at the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series on Friday afternoon with a record of 2-5, they came within one game of playing for the Iron Man Bracket championship. In addition, they made history TWICE...
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA
A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
