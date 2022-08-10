Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Related
WRGB
Delgado in Albany to support construction jobs, doesn't stop for bail reform questions
New York's Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado (D-New York), a Schenectady native, was in Albany Wednesday. He made an appearance on Broad Street for an announcement from Sunrise Wind, the Center for Economic Growth and the Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council. The organizations announced a $300,000 dollar investment...
WNYT
Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home
It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Body recovered from Thompson's Lake
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
RELATED PEOPLE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Albany For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Albany for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Albany. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WRGB
Local church expands support of LGBTQ+ community
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — After a pride flag was stolen outside of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Rotterdam last week, the congregation is doubling down on its welcoming approach of the LGBTQ+ community. The vast majority of folks in our Rotterdam community are deeply committed to diversity, welcoming and...
whcuradio.com
New housing legislation to help senior citizens and first time homeowners
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
New law requires large warning labels at Albany County gun sellers
Warning labels will soon be required wherever guns are sold in Albany County. The county legislature passed a local ordinance requiring all gun stores, dealers, and vendors in the county to display a sign at their businesses. The sign warns of the risk of suicide and accidental death. The law...
WRGB
Three arrested by State Police in connection with multiple larcenies
New York State (WRGB) — On August 10, 2022, State Police assisted Guilderland Police Department with a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen on August 9, 2022. Troopers located the equipment stolen from Guilderland in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake, NY. During the...
New Delmar Taco Joint Set To Open Later This Month
Because you can never have too many places to get tacos. Seriously. The world is simply a better place when you have more options to get great tacos. They are simply one of the most enjoyable food dishes out there. They are so great tacos even have their own day - Taco Tuesday. There are reasons we do not Mutton Mondays or Fruit Salad Fridays. While enjoyable, they are just not tacos.
WNYT
Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor
An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike
Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, according to the fire chief. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.
WNYT
Funeral held for Schenectady business owner killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Scott Briody. A funeral was held in Coxsackie. The owner and CEO of Innovative Test Solutions in Schenectady was killed in a crash during MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Motorcycle Race in Minnesota. He was 50 years old.
Comments / 0