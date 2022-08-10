Calling all amateur filmmakers: Foundry Theater’s horror film contest begins

Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Food Fair launches ‘Clip and Save’ program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Inflation and rising costs can cause major stress at the grocery store, but Food Fair is here to help. Tim Forth, President of Food Fair, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new ‘Clip and Save’ program. This segment is sponsored...
ashlandbeacon.com
Dreamland Pool Annual Dog Swim
Come one dog, come all Dogs! Dreamland pool is prepared to close the pool for the season. This means the annual dog swim is coming soon. August 14 at 1 p.m. the fun begins. It's $5 per dog and all proceeds will go towards the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
New Capital High band director relieves Herbert Hoover director from double duty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new band director has been appointed for Capital High School, but that does not mean it’s the end of that special relationship between Capital and Herbert Hoover that’s grown in the past few weeks. Chris Shew, the current band director at Parkersburg South, starts tonight as the new band director […]
AdWeek
75-Year-Old WCHS Reporter Bob Aaron Attacked While Covering Story
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A Charleston, W.V. reporter was attacked over the weekend while covering a story about the local Sheriff’s efforts to remove abandoned cars from the area.
Williamson Daily News
Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband
I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
ashlandbeacon.com
It’s Boyd County Fair Time!
Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA’S NEWEST BUSINESS 123 CAFE HAS GRAND OPENING
123 CAFE HAS GRAND OPENING TODAY (August 9, 2022)…. On Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 11AM The 123 Cafe had their Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting ceremony. Among the five owners of Louisa 123 CAFE are Andy Lin and Paul D Pelphrey. Locals have been awaiting the opening for months...
Williamson Daily News
Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
Williamson Daily News
Marshall, WVU to relax COVID-19 precautions
HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester. In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.
wcti12.com
Man who decapitated cat with machete, stored body parts in jars, pleads guilty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A South Charleston man who police said decapitated his pet cat with a machete and stored animal body parts in jars in his home has pleaded guilty to a single count of animal cruelty. Prosecutors said Gabriel Kekel pleaded guilty to the charge Monday before...
ashlandbeacon.com
Local Farmers Offer Freshest Taste of Summer
As a lifelong farmer and someone who loves selling at the local farmers markets, I’m always amazed at the number of people who show up to purchase what they know to be the best and freshest food available. The market is the culmination of lots of labor for farmers where they turn their hard work into seasonal earnings. Believe it or not, if you take the time to ask a farmer what their favorite part of the market is they won’t likely mention the money but instead it’s the friend-ships made and the opportunity to provide for others that keeps them coming back.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tekoa Rivers, 22, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, admitted that he sold approximately 10 grams of...
Metro News
Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
