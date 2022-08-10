Two Clarkston Baptist Academy daycare workers facing felony child abuse charges in DeKalb County

Read full article on original website
Relda Beatrice Bennett, DeKalb County’s oldest citizen, turns 109, Commissioner Davis Johnson extends honors
DECATUR, GA– On Friday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson extended her acknowledgments of the 109th birthday celebration of DeKalb County’s oldest citizen, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, who was born on Aug. 7, 1913. Ms. Mackins was honored by her pastor, Rev. Vandy Simmons and her church,...
Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce to host Interim DeKalb Superintendent of Schools Varsanne Tinsley Aug. 17
Join the Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce for its upcoming Third Wednesday Luncheon on August 17, 11:30 – 1 p.m., with guest speaker Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District Vasanne S. Tinsley. The luncheon will be held at Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain Street, Lithonia.
Gwinnett County wins record number of national achievement awards
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA– Gwinnett County again is being recognized nationally for its innovative services — several times over. The County won a record-breaking 11 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards for various programs implemented last year. This is the highest award count the County has received since the award program’s 1970 inception.
DeKalb County Youth Commission seeking applicants, deadline Aug. 17
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Human Services Department Office of Youth Services is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 DeKalb County Youth Commission. The Youth Commission is a leadership program for DeKalb County students in grades 10-12. Program participants learn the roles of county government, take part in civic and...
Rockdale County evaluates cost-saving measures ahead of Aug. 9 millage rate public hearing
ROCKDALE COUNTY,GA. – Following the Board of Commissioners (BOC) first two Millage Rate Hearings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, county leadership began evaluating cost-savings measures for fiscal year 2023. “Rockdale County is taking proactive steps to reduce the cost structure, while continuing to offer services the community needs,” said Mark...
Gwinnett County mobile food program earns award, served more than 1 million pounds of food
LAWRENCEVILLE—Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett County has served more than 1 million pounds of food through its mobile food distribution program, reaching 33,575 homes and 136,922 residents across the county. Now, Gwinnett County’s mobile food distributions have earned the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local...
Rockdale County to host free Small Business Training series
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County is partnering with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center to host a small business training series. The sessions will be held on Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Oct.19 and Nov. 19. The Rockdale County Small Business Training program’s purpose is to support business...
Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Mawuli Davis to present dramatic reading on Martha’s Vineyard Aug. 11
Oak Bluffs, MA — Atlanta civil rights attorney, activist, and author Mawuli Mel Davis, will present readings from “We Need You: Encouraging My Sons’ Generation for Black Liberation,” on Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 11. The inspiring dramatic reading, produced by Kemi Bennings of Evolve! Artists...
DeKalb Commissioner Davis Johnson to host Mandela Washington Fellow
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson has announced that her office has been selected to host Ruth Abunaw Arrengang, a Fellow from Cameroon in the Professional Development Experience (PDE) component of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Arrengang will participate as a Fellow from July...
New residence hall named for first African-American students to enroll as freshmen and graduate from UGA
ATHENS, GA—This fall, the University of Georgia (UGA) is opening a new residence hall named for the first African-American students to enroll as freshman and graduate from the university. UGA has named the new building the Black-Diallo-Miller Hall in honor of Harold Alonza Black; Mary Blackwell Diallo; and Kerry...
