butlerradio.com
SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus
Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
butlerradio.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Eagle carrier earns state recognition
A Butler Eagle newspaper carrier has earned state recognition for her diligence in providing the daily news to 320 customers. Dawn Plaisted, of Connoquenessing, was named third-place winner in the 2022 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s Newspaper Carrier of the Year contest. Plaisted placed third last month in the Butler...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars continuing programs to address learning loss
ADAMS TWP -- The Mars Comet Club and Reading Rockets after-school programs, intended to combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and help catch up students who may have fallen behind, will return for another year at Mars Area School District. Comet Club, which provides reading and math assistance to...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal
Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
sru.edu
SRU implements two-year residence requirement, beginning Fall 2023 semester
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Beginning in the fall of 2023, first-year full-time students will be required to live in University housing and purchase a meal plan for their freshman and sophomore years. From improving retention rates to better grades, decades of research has shown that living on campus results in a more productive and rewarding experience for students compared to those who live off-campus.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-10-2022
WOMEN’S CENTER & SHELTER OF GREATER PITTSBURGH (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program hiring a wide variety of positions right now. If you’re energized by survivor-centered advocacy, go to wcscanhelp.org to learn more and apply. Competitive wages, comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive environment!. TICKETING AND EVENT.
Gateway reviewing policies after marching band director charged
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gateway School District leaders Tuesday addressed the charges surrounding its suspended band director.James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.At a school board meeting on Tuesday, parents had a chance to talk with school leaders for the first time. "It's been an incredibly terrifying situation but really great how quickly you guys told us what's going on," one parent...
cranberryeagle.com
Space history talk coming to Cranberry library
Cranberry Public Library will host a curator from the Heinz History Center for a program about the Pittsburgh region’s contributions to the space race. Curator Emily Ruby will present “From Pittsburgh to the Moon,” a presentation exploring the history of the Apollo 11 mission and its Pittsburgh connections, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients
Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca votes for speaker auditions, with exception
JACKSON TWP — Any graduating senior in the Seneca Valley School District will be able to audition for a shot at speaking during commencement if a potential new policy is approved next month. The school board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the final reading of the policy which...
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
wtae.com
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
cranberryeagle.com
Parish Family Festival back after two years
CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
erienewsnow.com
Dr. Carl Seon Speaks about Recovery from COVID-19 and Double Lung Transplant
Looking fit and like himself, Dr. Carl Seon and his wife Anita met with me for an interview during a social gathering with some of his new medical colleagues from Whole Health Orthopedic Institute and their partners. Resuming his career is a day he thought might never come after his...
cranberryeagle.com
Elizabeth Ziegler
Elizabeth Ann Ziegler, 78, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Born Aug. 27, 1943, in Carlisle, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Gladys Baer. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was full of life and made friends wherever she went. Elizabeth loved her flowers and when she was able to, she enjoyed bowling. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
