FOLEY -- This fall, residents in Foley will head to the polls to vote for a mayor and two members of the city council. A notice from Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn reminds candidates that they have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to file the affidavits of candidacy at the city administrator’s office in city hall.
KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
ALBANY -- Voters in the Albany school district approved a bond referendum during Tuesday's primary election. Residents in the district went to the polls to vote on the nearly $17-million referendum with 1,272 yes votes (59%) and 881 no votes (41%). The money from the referendum will be used to...
MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week. The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday...
COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring city council is in the early stages of finding a new city administrator. During Wednesday's (August 10th) special city council meeting, the council brought in a search firm, David Drown and Associates, to hear their proposal for filling the position. Council member Mike Fall...
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently announced the City of Brooten will receive $866,000 as part of a Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program (BDPI) Grant for the Jennigas Meat Processing project. This award provides an additional $205,000 to the previously awarded $661,000. “This is...
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
SAUK RAPIDS -- For nearly 100 years now a group of nuns have led a very quiet simple life on a hill in the middle of Sauk Rapids. Back around 1923, the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud offered land in Sauk Rapids by the original Sacred Heart Parish for the Poor Clares Monastery. The building was blessed by the Bishop in 1926.
(Learfield News Service/St. Paul, MN) — A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to...
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Lane Changes To Highway 23 Project Between Richmond and Paynesville
(KNSI) – Traffic through a construction zone to widen parts of Highway 23 to four lanes has been rerouted to a newly paved section. The North Gap project started in March and has caused road closures and detours through a nine-mile construction zone between Richmond and Paynesville. Construction Project Manager Mike Klasen says the biggest goal of the project is improving safety.
