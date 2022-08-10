Republican Loudenbeck moves on to general election against incumbent La Follette

OZAUKEE COUNTY - Two local companies were among the winners of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics. “Winning a Torch Award for Ethics is an ultimate badge of honor for any business,” said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “There is a lot of competition from other very qualified businesses, and to stand out among them is no easy feat. Ethics is not just doing the right thing for the customer. It is also about inspiring and supporting employees and giving back to the community in meaningful ways.”

