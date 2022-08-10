Republican Loudenbeck moves on to general election against incumbent La Follette

Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Incumbent La Follette advances to general election for secretary of state
WISCONSIN – Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette won the primary Tuesday for secretary of state. La Follette seeks re-election and will run against Republican Amy Loudenbeck in the general election. La Follette received the top vote, followed by Alexia Sabor. La Follette told The Freeman he is running for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ramthun already calling for primary vote audit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he’s going to challenge Tuesday’s primary vote count. Ramthun on Monday told WISN TV he wants to have the election results examined before he decides what to do next. “I want to have [the election] audited before I land on finally where...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Victory for Michalski in Assembly District 13 Republican primary
WAUKESHA — Tom Michalski narrowly defeated Erik Ngutse in the Republican primary for Wisconsin Assembly District 13, winning 50.3% of the vote in Waukesha County, election data shows. Michalski will face Sarah Harrison (D) in the general election on Nov. 8. District 13 is located in the eastern portion...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Republican Rettinger moves ahead for Wisconsin Assembly District 83 race
WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the primary race on Tuesday ahead of challenger Pat Goldammer to represent Assembly District 83. Incumbent State Rep. Chuck Wichgers is running for the 82nd Assembly District seat. Rettinger will face Chaz Self in the general election on Nov. 8. In Waukesha County,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
August 2022 partisan primary election results
Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, Aug. 9. In addition to several statewide races including the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat, there are additional local elections for State Senate, State Assembly, sheriffs, referendums and more. Winners will advance to the general...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI
MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
State projects 2.09% increase in net new construction in Ozaukee County this year
OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Equalization Bureau issued its preliminary 2022 Net New Construction Report. The report provides municipalities and counties with net new construction numbers needed to determine levy limits and the Expenditure Restraint Program. Municipalities are limited in how much they can increase...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Badges of honor
OZAUKEE COUNTY - Two local companies were among the winners of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics. “Winning a Torch Award for Ethics is an ultimate badge of honor for any business,” said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “There is a lot of competition from other very qualified businesses, and to stand out among them is no easy feat. Ethics is not just doing the right thing for the customer. It is also about inspiring and supporting employees and giving back to the community in meaningful ways.”
