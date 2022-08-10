ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
Brown reviews WVU’s full-scale scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a lot of serious business that goes on during the Mountaineers’ preseason football camp, as they prepare for their Thursday, Sept. 1 opener against Pitt in the long-awaited renewal of a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. Amidst all that...
WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

Casey Mitchell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell has been arr…
