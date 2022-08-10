ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brown reviews WVU’s full-scale scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a lot of serious business that goes on during the Mountaineers’ preseason football camp, as they prepare for their Thursday, Sept. 1 opener against Pitt in the long-awaited renewal of a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. Amidst all that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
GRAFTON, WV
Lewis County, WV
Education
Lewis County, WV
Sports
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WINCHESTER, VA
WVNews

Ronald Lee Travis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …

