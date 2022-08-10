Read full article on original website
Jack Schilla
4d ago
Tester goes against the average Montana citizen as he parrots the Democrat Marxist tax & spend mantra, while inflation continues to increase! Do NOT vote Democrat Montana!
Only 2 Genders
5d ago
Where is Testor with Montana people??? He doesn't care about you, he's a Libaturd
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Montana’s trifecta of shame
Back in the old days there was a slapstick comedy show about three goofy men whose continuous bungling brought laughs to millions. It was called “The Three Stooges.” Now, Montanans get their own version, as three of the top Republican politicians in the state bungle their way through what seems like poorly-scripted political vaudeville. But there’s nothing […] The post Montana’s trifecta of shame appeared first on Daily Montanan.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Two House Democrats ask Wyoming Democrats to switch parties for Liz Cheney
Two House Democrats are crossing party lines to back Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of her uphill Wyoming Republican primary election battle next week.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Washington Examiner
Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal
Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming
A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Use insulin? Idaho’s senators just hung you out to dry. Thank them for your next bill
Idaho’s Senate delegation shows no sign of cleaning up its act. It continues to put the interests of wealthy donors and the national Republican party ahead of the citizens of the state of Idaho. And on Sunday night, they did so in an especially egregious fashion. Last week, we...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill
Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.
