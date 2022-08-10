Read full article on original website
Wisconsin 2020 election investigator gets 'surprise' at Trump rally
Special counsel Michael Gableman is rallying behind the Trump-backed primary rival of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, spurning the top lawmaker who hired him to investigate the 2020 election.
CNBC
Sen. Ron Johnson faces Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin general election
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will defend his seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the general election in Wisconsin, NBC News projected. Democrats have zeroed in on Johnson, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, as they fight to hang onto their razor-thin Senate majority. Republican Sen. Ron...
CNBC
Trump-backed Tim Michels wins the GOP nomination for governor in Wisconsin
Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that will be among the most consequential in the country. Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, overcame the deep reservoir of establishment support around Rebecca Kleefisch,...
Trump’s power struggle with local Republicans hits Wisconsin: What to watch in Tuesday’s elections
Former President Donald Trump and his one-time second-in-command, Mike Pence, are lined up on opposite sides of a contentious GOP gubernatorial primary that pits the former president against much of the state’s Republican machine. It’s the same dynamic this week in Wisconsin as last week in Arizona. Now, Trump-backed...
Primaries to watch in Wisconsin, Vermont, Connecticut, and Minnesota
Primary season continues on Tuesday, as voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, and Connectict head to the polls to decide their party's candidate for the general election in November. In Wisconsin, watch for another gubernatorial proxy battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are betting...
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
Hear why Trump is targeting a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker
During a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump criticized the state’s House Speaker Robin Vos for not decertifying the 2020 election results.
Recap: Trump-backed Michels wins WI gov primary; Johnson, Barnes to face off in Senate race
Wisconsin provides another window into Trump's influence on the GOP a day after the FBI searched for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
NBC News
Ted Cruz bucks Trump in Wisconsin governor’s race. It’s not the first time.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Tuesday endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Wisconsin governor's race, once again breaking with former President Donald Trump in a competitive GOP primary. Trump has backed businessman Tim Michels in the race, but Cruz announced he would be backing Kleefisch ahead of the...
‘Crazy isn’t enough’: Democrats scrutinize Ron Johnson's every move in effort to rethink race
MILWAUKEE — Democrats have attacked Sen. Ron Johnson for years for making outrageous comments, advancing conspiracy theories and what they consider as belittling the concerns of his constituents. But as Johnson pursues a third term in the Senate, Democrats determined to replace him in office are pursuing a new...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Trump vs. Walker
The GOP primary for governor in Wisconsin is one of the top races to watch today. It’s become a proxy war of sorts between Trump, who has backed businessman Tim Michels, and former Gov. Scott Walker, who has former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Walker represents the state GOP’s old...
Balint wins House primary in Vermont; Omar faces challenger
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Progressive Vermont state Sen. Becca Balint topped Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to win the Democratic U.S. House primary on Tuesday, immediately positioning her to make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress. Looking to score another victory for the left was...
NBC News
Tim Scott stars in ads for GOP candidates in six key states
For months, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has fueled speculation about his political future and a potential run for president in 2024. This week, he released a new memoir explaining how hope and redemption have shaped his life. And, in the last few months, a super PAC affiliated with Scott, the...
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
US News and World Report
Abortion Foes Win Republican Governor Nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(Reuters) - Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday nominated abortion foes for governor, ensuring the issue will be central to what are expected to be two of the most high-profile races in November's general election. In Wisconsin, Republican construction magnate Tim Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers,...
House hunters: House incumbents on track to see most primary losses in decades
Incumbent House members are on track to lose the most primaries in the 2022 midterm election cycle in decades.
