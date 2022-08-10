ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Trump-backed Tim Michels wins the GOP nomination for governor in Wisconsin

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that will be among the most consequential in the country. Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, overcame the deep reservoir of establishment support around Rebecca Kleefisch,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saukville, WI
County
Ozaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
State
Washington State
Ozaukee County, WI
Government
City
Brooks, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Cedarburg, WI
Government
The Week

Primaries to watch in Wisconsin, Vermont, Connecticut, and Minnesota

Primary season continues on Tuesday, as voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, and Connectict head to the polls to decide their party's candidate for the general election in November. In Wisconsin, watch for another gubernatorial proxy battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are betting...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Republican Primary#Election Local#Term Limits#Conservatism#Incumbent Assembly#Ozaukee County Board
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Trump vs. Walker

The GOP primary for governor in Wisconsin is one of the top races to watch today. It’s become a proxy war of sorts between Trump, who has backed businessman Tim Michels, and former Gov. Scott Walker, who has former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Walker represents the state GOP’s old...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Tim Scott stars in ads for GOP candidates in six key states

For months, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has fueled speculation about his political future and a potential run for president in 2024. This week, he released a new memoir explaining how hope and redemption have shaped his life. And, in the last few months, a super PAC affiliated with Scott, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Abortion Foes Win Republican Governor Nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(Reuters) - Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday nominated abortion foes for governor, ensuring the issue will be central to what are expected to be two of the most high-profile races in November's general election. In Wisconsin, Republican construction magnate Tim Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy