Lewis County, WV

WVNews

Ronald Lee Travis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …
WVNews

1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lewis County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Jane Lew, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WINCHESTER, VA
WVNews

Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns

OAKLAND — County United Way will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Garrett County on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Oakland. Walmart is helping by allowing a bus to be...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Oakland honors retiree, Chuck Blamble, for service to community

OAKLAND — At the regular meeting of the mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the town. Blamble started his career with the town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department,...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grade Band Alignment, Southern Middle modernization discussed at Board meeting

OAKLAND — A wealth of information regarding the Southern Middle School modernization and the grade band alignment was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting held at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker gave a presentation on the recommendations for the grade...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland

OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
OAKLAND, MD

