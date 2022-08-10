Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ronald Lee Travis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …
WVNews
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
WVNews
Homeless woman gets 1-15 for drug charge & failure to appear in Harrison County, West Virginia, case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to deliver and failure to appear. Senior Judge John Henning imposed sentence Brittany Desiree Koch, who caught the failure to appear when absconded from custody...
WVNews
International Overdose Awareness Day event scheduled in Garrett County
OAKLAND — International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is celebrated each year on Aug. 31. The event brings together local communities around the world to remember those who have died or suffered permanent damage due to drug overdose. The public is invited to participate in a local event on Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
State Police charge Taylor, West Virginia, felon with 2nd-degree murder in Thornton shooting
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon is charged with second-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of another individual on Thomas Farm Road, Thornton, according to the office of Taylor Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton, was arrested by State Police Cpl. J.G. Daugherty...
WVNews
Oakland Southern States location approves merger
OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WVNews
Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
County United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns
OAKLAND — County United Way will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Garrett County on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Oakland. Walmart is helping by allowing a bus to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Oakland honors retiree, Chuck Blamble, for service to community
OAKLAND — At the regular meeting of the mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the town. Blamble started his career with the town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department,...
WVNews
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
WVNews
Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins' run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Grade Band Alignment, Southern Middle modernization discussed at Board meeting
OAKLAND — A wealth of information regarding the Southern Middle School modernization and the grade band alignment was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting held at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker gave a presentation on the recommendations for the grade...
WVNews
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending.
WVNews
WVU tops in Big 12 with 68 members on 2021-22 All-Academic Rookie Team
A total of 469 student-athletes have been named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, which honors conference competitors who are new, including freshmen, at their respective league institution. West Virginia led the way with 68 honorees, while Kansas followed with 56.
WVNews
Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland
OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
WVNews
WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
Comments / 0