Glenville, WV

WVNews

Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials celebrated the opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center on Thursday in downtown Charleston. The Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Education
WVNews

Man enters plea in fatal shooting of high school athlete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a West Virginia high school athlete a month before he graduated has agreed to a plea deal in the case. Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 20, entered a Kennedy plea Wednesday, which means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state has enough evidence for a conviction, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WINCHESTER, VA
WVNews

Ronald Lee Travis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …

