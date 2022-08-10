Read full article on original website
Jill Tokuda wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Tokuda wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Conrad Kress wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conrad Kress wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed...
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
Judge blocks release of information on state police response to Uvalde shooting
On August 10, a Texas judge blocked the release of records regarding the response by state police to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming
A thunderstorm near Bear River, Wyoming, on Aug. 11, created a winter wonderland as several inches of hail piled up in the area.
