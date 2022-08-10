Voices of Youth: Local youth speak out on Washtenaw County's gun violence epidemic and how to end it

On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI