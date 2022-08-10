Voices of Youth: Local youth speak out on Washtenaw County's gun violence epidemic and how to end it

Read full article on original website
Related
secondwavemedia.com
Ypsi-based nonprofits receive county grants for community violence intervention
When Billy Cole returned home from prison, he had no idea he would end up leading a nonprofit. He initially began doing outreach to fellow returning citizens through the county sheriff's office, and eventually went on to establish Supreme Felons, a nonprofit that recently received $1.2 million from the Washtenaw County Community Priority Fund to continue its mission of assisting former prisoners and reducing recidivism.
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit Area Agency on Aging receives national awards for work to stop Detroiters dying prematurely
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. In July 2020, a report from the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) found that Detroit's older adults...
secondwavemedia.com
Washtenaw County joins national effort to make fees and fines fairer
On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.
Ypsilanti city leaders call installing license plate readers an invasion of privacy
YPSILANTI, MI - If a proposal to blanket Ypsilanti Township with automated license plate readers for use by police moves forward, the city of Ypsilanti would be surrounded by the devices capturing information from passing vehicles. City leaders want the township to know they’re opposed to the plan, unanimously passing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secondwavemedia.com
An Ingham County community gets its senior center
The new Stockbridge Area Senior Center officially opens its doors at 219 W. Elm St. in Stockbridge later this month. The new facility -- in a renovated old fire hall -- is the culmination of years of hard work by community groups and volunteers who have long wanted a permanent home to better serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
secondwavemedia.com
Voices of Youth: Poetry and art on gun violence
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Voices of Youth participant Elleona Ragland shares her visual art and poetry on the topic of gun violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
voiceofdetroit.net
MICH. LIFER RICKY RIMMER CITES RACIST, VIOLENT HISTORY OF DPD COPS HAIDYS, HARRIS IN MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL
_____________________________________________________________. Ricky Rimmer’s motion for new trial/relief from judgment was filed Jan. 10, 2022 and is on the docket of 3rd CC Judge Christopher Blount. DPD Sgts. Leo Haidys and James Harris were chief architects of Rimmer’s conviction for 1975 murder of car dealer Joseph Kratz on Detroit’s east...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit counts on COVID relief funds next school year
This past school year, the Detroit school district used the COVID relief funding it received to expand programming and provide additional staffing support at individual schools, according to Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.Vitti on Tuesday night recounted the successes and challenges of the Detroit Public Schools Community District during its first full year of receiving federal COVID relief aid. The district has been earmarked to receive $1.27 billion in aid over three stimulus...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
abc12.com
Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme. King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud...
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
Comments / 0