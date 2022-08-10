ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Voices of Youth: Local youth speak out on Washtenaw County's gun violence epidemic and how to end it

By Maria Patton with Monica Hickson, Sarah Rigg
 1 day ago
secondwavemedia.com

Ypsi-based nonprofits receive county grants for community violence intervention

When Billy Cole returned home from prison, he had no idea he would end up leading a nonprofit. He initially began doing outreach to fellow returning citizens through the county sheriff's office, and eventually went on to establish Supreme Felons, a nonprofit that recently received $1.2 million from the Washtenaw County Community Priority Fund to continue its mission of assisting former prisoners and reducing recidivism.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Washtenaw County joins national effort to make fees and fines fairer

On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

An Ingham County community gets its senior center

The new Stockbridge Area Senior Center officially opens its doors at 219 W. Elm St. in Stockbridge later this month. The new facility -- in a renovated old fire hall -- is the culmination of years of hard work by community groups and volunteers who have long wanted a permanent home to better serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Voices of Youth: Poetry and art on gun violence

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Voices of Youth participant Elleona Ragland shares her visual art and poetry on the topic of gun violence.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

MICH. LIFER RICKY RIMMER CITES RACIST, VIOLENT HISTORY OF DPD COPS HAIDYS, HARRIS IN MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL

_____________________________________________________________. Ricky Rimmer’s motion for new trial/relief from judgment was filed Jan. 10, 2022 and is on the docket of 3rd CC Judge Christopher Blount. DPD Sgts. Leo Haidys and James Harris were chief architects of Rimmer’s conviction for 1975 murder of car dealer Joseph Kratz on Detroit’s east...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit counts on COVID relief funds next school year

This past school year, the Detroit school district used the COVID relief funding it received to expand programming and provide additional staffing support at individual schools, according to Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.Vitti on Tuesday night recounted the successes and challenges of the Detroit Public Schools Community District during its first full year of receiving federal COVID relief aid. The district has been earmarked to receive $1.27 billion in aid over three stimulus...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death. Investigators say the victim, who was identified as...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme. King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

