FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
secondwavemedia.com
Growing Hope's Community Day to spotlight new executive director, offer free food and workshops
Ypsilanti-area residents are invited to Growing Hope's Community Day & Meet and Greet event from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 922 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsi. The event will include free food, workshops, kids' activities, and an opportunity to meet Growing Hope's new executive director. Growing Hope, a nonprofit, focuses on empowering people to grow, sell, buy, prepare, and eat nourishing food.
secondwavemedia.com
Ypsi-based nonprofits receive county grants for community violence intervention
When Billy Cole returned home from prison, he had no idea he would end up leading a nonprofit. He initially began doing outreach to fellow returning citizens through the county sheriff's office, and eventually went on to establish Supreme Felons, a nonprofit that recently received $1.2 million from the Washtenaw County Community Priority Fund to continue its mission of assisting former prisoners and reducing recidivism.
secondwavemedia.com
Webberville family converts historic 142-year-old church into gift shop with small museum
What’s happening: After more than a decade of vacancy, the historic Webberville United Methodist Church building has once again opened its doors. The nearly 150-year-old building has been repurposed as a storefront (and homespun museum) by the Fuller family, longtime residents of Webberville. Open since Tuesday, Aug. 9, a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Summit St. Shop on Saturday, Aug. 13.
secondwavemedia.com
Washtenaw County joins national effort to make fees and fines fairer
On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.
secondwavemedia.com
Apothecary Coffee & Espresso officially opens its doors in downtown Farmington
What’s happening: Earlier this summer, we shared the story of the exciting coffee culture that’s percolating in downtown Farmington. Now the first of the three independent coffee shops featured has opened its doors. Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is officially open in downtown Farmington. Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is...
secondwavemedia.com
Downtown Northville permanently closes city streets in favor of social district
What’s happening: The hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought on small businesses forced many business owners and community leaders to come up with innovative ways to keep customers coming back — even if you couldn’t eat or drink inside anymore. One of those ways was the social district, a Michigan law passed at the height of the pandemic that allowed cities and towns to set up designated areas for outdoor alcohol consumption. Towns like Alpena, Farmington, and Port Huron got on board and now, well after the restrictions on indoor dining and drinking have passed, their social districts remain. In downtown Northville, their social district was bolstered by the decision to close city streets to traffic. It’s proven so popular that the city has recently announced that those street closures are now permanent.
