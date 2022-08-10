Omar survives surprising nail-biter to win Democratic nomination for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, CNN projects

After leaving Venezuela and traveling 41 days north, Gustavo Mendez is now among the migrants arriving in New York on buses chartered by Republican leaders who are vying to make a political point on US immigration policy. The 40-year-old Mendez, a chef and programming technician, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers that the ultra-conservative Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, bused north in a bid to pressure President Joe Biden's administration to crack down on border crossings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO