Read full article on original website
Related
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennette McCurdy’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’: When and Where to Buy the ‘iCarly’ Star’s Book
Jennette McCurdy details her experience as a child actor in her new book, 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' — here's when and where fans can buy the memoir.
‘Sam & Cat’ Drama Explained: Jennette McCurdy’s Comments About Ariana Grande, Salary Disputes and More
Nightmare at Nickelodeon? In her August 2022 memoir, Jennette McCurdy opened up about her experience filming the series Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande. “What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” McCurdy recalled in an excerpt from […]
Elite Daily
Jennette Said She And Ariana Were Treated Differently At Nickelodeon
Jennette McCurdy opened up again about how “hellish” her acting career was. The former Nickelodeon star, who’s known for playing the witty Sam Puckett on iCarly and Sam & Cat, retired from acting in March 2021 to prioritize her mental health. Now, McCurdy’s releasing a memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, where she shared her experience as a child actor, including one moment on the set of Sam & Cat that “broke her.”
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande’s Friendship Over the Years: Their Time at Nickelodeon, Feud Rumors and More
Growing pains. Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande have gone through many obstacles in their friendship over the years. After scoring scene-stealing roles in iCarly and Victorious respectively, McCurdy and Grande moved on to a spinoff series centered around their characters. Sam & Cat, which ran from 2013 to 2014, made headlines amid rumors of a […]
Food Network Star Anne Burrell Has Never Hid Her Sexuality Despite Allegations That Ted Allen ‘Outed’ Her
Here's what happened after Food Network host Ted Allen mentioned chef Anne Burrell's dating history.
NFL・
ETOnline.com
Jennette McCurdy Explains Why She Was Jealous of Ariana Grande, Reveals the Moment She 'Broke'
Jennette McCurdy is sharing why she was jealous of Ariana Grande. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former actress candidly shares her complicated feelings about her Sam & Cat co-star. The pair appeared on the Nickelodeon series for one season, which aired between 2013 and 2014.
The Hollywood Gossip
Did Jennette McCurdy Accuse Dan Schneider of Pressuring Her to Drink?
It is no secret that Jennette McCurdy’s Nickelodeon stardom was not a happy time for her. For years, her late mother was sexually abusing her. Jennette also felt exploited during her iCarly fame. Her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, seemingly accuses series creator Dan Schneider of misconduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennette McCurdy’s Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Addresses Issues With Ariana Grande at Nickelodeon, Eating Disorder and More
A journey to healing. Jennette McCurdy's attempts to work through her trauma following her time in the spotlight take center stage in her new book, I’m Glad My Mom Died. Before the memoir hit shelves on Tuesday, August 9, the former actress reflected on how her complicated relationship with her mother, Debra McCurdy, kickstarted a […]
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
Johnny Depp: Many Hollywood stars appear to ‘unlike’ actor’s post celebrating Amber Heard trial win
Several Hollywood stars have seemingly unliked Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his trial win against Amber Heard.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.Heard then filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.She was demanded to award him $10m (£8m) in compensatory...
Olivia Newton-John never able to ‘find peace’ after on-off boyfriend vanished at sea
Olivia Newton-John admitted she was never able to “find peace” after her on-off boyfriend vanished at sea. The ‘Grease’ star, who died Monday (08.08.22) aged 73 after a 30-year breast cancer fight, spent her later years haunted by the disappearance of her ex, Patrick McDermott amid claims he faked his own death.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
Newly Single Pete Davidson Should Star in an ‘FBoy Island’ Spinoff
After nine months, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind, rollercoaster romance has come to an end. Sources say the celebs knew their stars were crossed from the start, and that distance ultimately broke the two up as Davidson prepares to film his upcoming Peacock show, the Lorne Michaels-produced Bupkis. They reportedly remain in touch and on good terms, albeit mutually “bummed” that things didn’t work out.Given that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, well Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems safe to bet that both sides of this rift will land on their feet. But what’s next? This is...
Heather Rae El Moussa shares a sonogram photo of her unborn son
Heather Rae El Moussa shared a sonogram photo of her unborn son. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star - who is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, 40 - gushed about how “special” it was to see the baby and how much she loved to “hear his heartbeat” in a series of posts on social media.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Turned Down a $10 Million Offer
Tiffany Haddish once turned down a $10 million deal, the actress revealed in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, and she’s getting candid about coming to terms with the power she holds as a performer and learning to pick and choose her projects. The star lamented under-selling herself for too...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0