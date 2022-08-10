Read full article on original website
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
5 things I didn't want to hear when I was grieving and 1 thing that helped
This article originally appeared on July 15, 2016 Image via iStock. My husband and I were in shock but thrilled at the news after dealing with infertility for years. And it didn't take long for the comments to begin. When people found out, the usual remarks followed: "Triplets?! What are you going to do? Three kids at once?! Glad it's not me!" After mastering my response (and an evil look reserved for the rudest comments), I figured that was the worst of it. But little did I know I would be facing far worse comments after two of my triplets passed away.
Woman spots herself in husband’s childhood photo taken years before they met
A woman revealed how she spotted herself in the background of one of her husband’s childhood photos, taken years before they met.In recent a video posted to TikTok, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Ailiz, @ailizmelinazambrano, shared an image of her husband, Pedro, that was captured in 2005 and showed him walking in a parade as a child. She then shared a different photo of him that unintentionally featured her, as a child, in the background. She’s coincidentally looking at Pedro without realising it. Ailiz then noted how crazy it was to find the image,...
psychologytoday.com
When Happy Memories Make Us Sad
Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Adopted woman who found her half-sister after 50 years apart breaks down in tears as they reunite with their late mother's younger sibling on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next
Siblings who recently discovered one another after 50 years apart are left tearful when reuniting with their late mother's younger sister on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next. Ann Jordan, 56, from Hampshire, was adopted aged seven and began looking for her birth mother Jean after her adoptive parents died...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'
A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
Mums share videos of seriously unwell babies to help other parents spot vital sign
MUMS have shared videos of their seriously unwell babies in order to help other parents spot the vital signs of illness. Children always seem to have some bug of another, with many having surged following the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because it's the first years many little ones have had...
My knees creak, my eyes are failing, my memory’s shot, everyone ignores me … I love being 57
The world is on fire, literally and figuratively, but to young people who think that their lives are terrible because of the time we are living in, I say: well, at least you are not old. At 57, I defer to Cher, who said pithily of ageing: “I think it sucks.”
My toddler is vaccinated against COVID. I can give her what she didn't know she was missing: her childhood.
The author shares how her youngest child was the last one to be fully vaccinated, and how the family at times felt left behind by the US.
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
The Timely Truth for this week is ... TIME
Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Dissociation in Surviving Childhood Abuse
Dissociation is not a defense mechanism we use consciously when experiencing childhood abuse. While dissociation kept many of us alive during abusive experiences as children, it can wreak havoc in our lives moving forward. The first step to letting go of this defense mechanism is knowing that we used it...
Mom loses it when stranger hands her a sweet note while her kids are having a meltdown
Devon Linden’s children go to swim practice every week, and usually everything goes without a hitch. Unfortunately this past week, both of them were having meltdowns, and Linden was struggling to calm them down.
