ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

5 things I didn't want to hear when I was grieving and 1 thing that helped

This article originally appeared on July 15, 2016 Image via iStock. My husband and I were in shock but thrilled at the news after dealing with infertility for years. And it didn't take long for the comments to begin. When people found out, the usual remarks followed: "Triplets?! What are you going to do? Three kids at once?! Glad it's not me!" After mastering my response (and an evil look reserved for the rudest comments), I figured that was the worst of it. But little did I know I would be facing far worse comments after two of my triplets passed away.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman spots herself in husband’s childhood photo taken years before they met

A woman revealed how she spotted herself in the background of one of her husband’s childhood photos, taken years before they met.In recent a video posted to TikTok, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Ailiz, @ailizmelinazambrano, shared an image of her husband, Pedro, that was captured in 2005 and showed him walking in a parade as a child. She then shared a different photo of him that unintentionally featured her, as a child, in the background. She’s coincidentally looking at Pedro without realising it. Ailiz then noted how crazy it was to find the image,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

When Happy Memories Make Us Sad

Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Childhood Memories
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Daily Mail

Adopted woman who found her half-sister after 50 years apart breaks down in tears as they reunite with their late mother's younger sibling on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next

Siblings who recently discovered one another after 50 years apart are left tearful when reuniting with their late mother's younger sister on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next. Ann Jordan, 56, from Hampshire, was adopted aged seven and began looking for her birth mother Jean after her adoptive parents died...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
People

Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'

A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss

Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MENTAL HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Timely Truth for this week is ... TIME

Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Dissociation in Surviving Childhood Abuse

Dissociation is not a defense mechanism we use consciously when experiencing childhood abuse. While dissociation kept many of us alive during abusive experiences as children, it can wreak havoc in our lives moving forward. The first step to letting go of this defense mechanism is knowing that we used it...
MENTAL HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy