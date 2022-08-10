Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place today: Private ceremony will be attended by close friends and family after she died from bowel cancer last month aged 40
The funeral of Dame Deborah James - who inspired millions with her campaign to raise awareness of bowel cancer - will take place today with a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle,...
Now it's offensive to stand and kneel in church! Christian charity slams 'woke' Church of England after vicars say prayer books should be rewritten to avoid excluding disabled people
Telling worshippers to 'all stand' and 'all kneel' is unfair on the disabled, vicars have told the Church - as they urge prayer books to be rewritten so they're language is inclusive. A leading Christian charity has blasted the churches 'woke' move and said 'sensitivity' and 'fear' is 'changing words...
Deborah James’ cancer diagnosis ‘stopped 20 years of panic attacks’
Dame Deborah James’ regular panic attacks “stopped” after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, her posthumous book has revealed.James died on 28 June after a six-year battle with cancer. She had revealed in May that she had been moved to at-home hospice treatment.In an extract from her forthcoming book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, James revealed that she lived with anxiety for most of her life.She recalled a panic attack that she one had while in the changing room of a Karen Millen store in London’s Covent Garden, which caused her to run into...
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
Urgent hunt for Brit boy George Jack Temperley-Wells, 4, missing after travelling to Turkey with mum
POLICE have launched an urgent hunt for a four-year-old boy believed to have vanished after travelling to Turkey with his mum. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled from Darlington to Turkey with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29. George, who has red hair, a pale complexion, and...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
BBC
Tyne and Wear wildfires tackled with one 'torched deliberately'
A series of wildfires are being tackled for a second day, with one thought to have been started deliberately. Firefighters described "a close call" after a large fire broke out in fields close to homes in Walbottle, Newcastle, with some residents evacuated. Crews remained there on Thursday night using drones...
Ozzy Osbourne is excited to move back to England
Ozzy Osbourne is excited to make a permanent move back to England. The Black Sabbath frontman is eager to relocate to the land of his birth, having spent decades living on the west coast of the US with his wife Sharon. The 73-year-old rocker told The Sun newspaper: "I cannot...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
Cheltenham grandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice care
A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Hate awareness course scrapped by Hampshire police chief
Sessions to educate people accused of committing hate crimes have been cancelled after an intervention from a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Donna Jones, PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, scrapped the course after a man was arrested for sharing an anti-LGBT post on social media. The post...
BBC
Ninth murder charge over Liverpool internet cafe attack
A ninth person has been charged with murder over the death of an 18-year-old man who was attacked at a city centre internet cafe. Michael Toohey died after being attacked in the cafe on London Road in Liverpool on 16 April. Merseyside Police said Steven McInerney, 33, of no fixed...
Hero dog delivers The Sun every day to loyal reader dying from terminal cancer
A HERO dog delivers The Sun every day to a loyal reader dying from terminal cancer. Come rain or shine cockapoo Rusty makes the kilometre walk to the village shop to pick up the Sun for 81-year-old Ray Winn. Owner Harriet Bailey, 37, and partner Dan Glover, 42, look after...
PETS・
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum battle brought village together
The fight to stop a former RAF base being used as a processing centre for asylum seekers has brought "the community together," a councillor said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday plans for the site at Linton-on-Ouse, near York, had been withdrawn. Residents and the council opposed the decision...
BBC
Hertfordshire chalk rivers restoration to combat climate change
Two chalk rivers are to be restored as part of efforts to combat low flows and climate change. The work will be carried out on Hertfordshire's River Ash and River Quin. More than 600m (1969ft) of the River Ash, near Wareside, will be lowered and 60 tonnes of gravel added to address the historic impact of dredging.
BBC
Cleethorpes: Lack of loos 'putting people off' visiting resort
A lack of public toilets in Cleethorpes is "putting people off" from visiting the resort, according to a local campaigner. Danny Rising started a petition calling for more facilities after an influx of visitors to the east coast resort for the Armed Forces weekend in June. "I personally saw people...
