How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies report
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide details
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up times
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updates
Jacksonville Daily Record
Zachary Altenbach joins Farah & Farah
Farah & Farah added Zachary Altenbach as a personal injury attorney in the law firm’s Jacksonville office. Altenbach received his undergraduate degree in history and political science from the University of Florida and his J.D. from the UF Levin College of Law. Admitted to The Florida Bar in 2013,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bryan Rendzio joins board at the Betty Griffin Center
Bryan Rendzio is a new member of the Betty Griffin Center board of directors. An attorney, arbitrator, mediator and partner with Ansbacher Law, Rendzio previously served as a judge on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court. He received his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2001 and is board...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Manufacturing in Northeast Florida: 'Our strongest sector'
Manufacturing may be the next fastest-growing business sector in Northeast Florida, based on current interest in the area from companies looking for the best place to open or expand their operations. The trend is driven by how the coronavirus pandemic changed the office market, said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president...
Jacksonville Daily Record
United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO
The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Highland Chase, 9553 Lovage Lane, contractor is Pools by John Clarkson Inc., swimming pool, $312,790. Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, replace fabric canopy and rehab support structure, $3.97 million. Office, Bank, Professional. Half and Associates, 9995 Gate Parkway, No. 200, contractor is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Jacksonville Daily Record publisher “On A Mission” to help First Coast businesses.
We strive to continue making the Jacksonville Daily Record a destination for Northeast Florida business leaders seeking a trusted and reliable source to provide relevant news, information, data and trends they need to know to thrive and grow in the region’s fast-changing economy. In gaining a deeper understanding of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA to consider MOSH site plan on Northbank Shipyards
The Museum of Science and History will take the site plan for its proposed Northbank Shipyards facility to the Downtown Investment Authority board for approval. The DIA board Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee is scheduled to review and vote on MOSH’s proposal for the 6.86-acre Aug. 10. In...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits $3.97 million canopy replacement at Jacksonville International Airport
New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Blue Reef Group Inc. Type: 96 residential lots in Courtney Oak & Courtney Chase SilverLeaf parcels 7A-7B Buyer: Intervest Construction of Jax Inc. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. DUVAL. $8,627,389. 1251 W. Church St., 1355, 1357 and 1401 W. Beaver St., 820 Barnett St. and Minnie Street, Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix in San Marco: A timeline
After 20 years in the making, Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 39,209-square-foot store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco. Here is a look at the history of the project:. 2002: Discussions surface for a mixed-use project, possibly with Publix, on the Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard property...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Vestcor Companies plans to start renovating new headquarters
The Vestcor Companies wants to start interior renovations in San Marco on its new headquarters building at 1649 Atlantic Blvd. that it expects to occupy early next year. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of The Vestcor Companies, said Aug. 8 that he estimates the project will cost $1.2 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Region ‘settling into a much more stable real estate market’
The housing market in Northeast Florida is stabilizing, according to the July 2022 Market Review report from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Houses are staying on the market longer and inventory is growing. The median price of houses, town houses and condos in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and Putnam...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million
Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Video: Take a look inside the East San Marco Publix
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its store at 2039 Hendricks Ave. on Aug. 11. This is a video they released of the store. Luke Whipple started the customer line at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11 for the 7 a.m. opening of the East San Marco Publix store. Story here. Publix in...
