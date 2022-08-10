Read full article on original website
José Cura, Olga Mykytenko & Pavlo Hunka Lead Estonian National Opera’s 2022-23 Season
The Estonian National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring an array of productions and international stars. The season opens with the X Old Tallinn Gala conducted by Arvo Volmer and starring Olga Mykytenko, Ain Anger, and Raimonds Bramanis. Performance Date: August 27, 2022. Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” is set...
Composer / Pianist Felix Jarrar to Showcase ‘Summer Salon’ Concert
On August 20, composer / pianist Felix Jarrar will showcase “Felix Jarrar’s Summer Salon,” a recital featuring such artists as Natalie Polito, Caroline Spaeth, Andrew Jurden, and violinist Adam von Housen. The performance, which will take place at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, will feature...
Pretty Yende Cancels Rossini Opera Festival Concert
Pretty Yende has canceled her concert at the Rossini Opera Festival. The festival said that “for health reasons, Pretty Yende had to renounce her participation in the concert on August 12. The concert was canceled.”. As a result, audiences will receive a refund or will be allowed to choose...
‘A Child in Striped Pyjamas’ to Make World Premiere in London
“A Child in Striped Pyjamas” is set to make its world premiere in London. The opera, which tells the story of a Jewish Child and a German Child who are separated by barbed wire and form a friendship, will open on Jan. 11 and 12 at The Cockpit Theatre, London.
‘L’Elisir d’Amore’ to be Presented at CortinAteatro
On August 12, the CortinAteatro will present Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” for at the Alexander Girardi Hall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Belluno. The opera, which made its world premiere in 1832, is celebrating its 190th anniversary and will be presented for the first time in Cortina d’Ampezzo in a co-production with Musincantus, Fondazione Cassamarca, Orchestra Regionale Filarmonia Veneta, Comune di Treviso, andComune di Villorba.
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
Seattle Opera Announces Pay What You Wish Program for Sunday Matinee
The Seattle Opera has announced a new program to make opera more accessible. The company noted that “in an effort to make opera accessible for all, the Sunday’s performance of ‘The Elixir of Love’ will be Pay What You Wish.”. Audiences will pay a minimum of...
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Breaks Records for Summer Season
(Credit: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma ended its summer season with record numbers in its return to the Terme di Caracalla. After two years away from the historical stage due to the pandemic, the company returned with 32 evenings of opera, ballet, and concerts. According to a press release, the company recorded 110,713 audience members, an uptick of 3.8 percent from when it recorded 106,692 spectators in 2019, the last time the company performed at the Terme di Caracalla.
Festival d’Aix-en-Provence 2022 Review: L’Incoronazione di Poppea
It never ceases to surprise how Monteverdi’s operas prove themselves time and again to be not just supreme examples of how the art form succeeds as a dramatic medium, able to communicate directly with present day audiences, with characters who resonate so clearly with the modern mind, even over a distance of 400 years, but also the degree to which the operas lend themselves to a variety of stagings.
Opera Orlando Announces ‘Late Night Encounters’ As Part of Summer Concert Series
Opera Orlando has announced the third recital in its Summer Concert Series. The showcase, which is set for August 28, 2022, will star soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora, bass Andrew W. Porter, and pianist Robin Stamper. The program, entitled “Late Night Encounters,” will feature scenes from Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino”...
The Mozartists Announce 2022-23 Season
The Mozartists have announced their 2022-23 season, the 25th in the company’s history. “I am hugely looking forward to our 25th Anniversary Season. Each concert includes beautiful music that will be new and unfamiliar to over 95 percent of even the most avid audiences, as well as more well-known masterpieces that have the ability to elevate us and stay in our memory long after the last notes have died away,” said artistic director Ian Page in an official press statement. “Each programme, too, has been carefully sculpted and fine-tuned so as to take the audience on a genuine journey, and not only the choice of music but also the order in which it is presented is the result of hours of consideration. Each concert will feature world-class singing and playing, and I’m thrilled to have assembled such a wonderful line-up of soloists for our anniversary season.”
La Jolla Community Center Announces ‘Opera Wednesdays’ Concert
La Jolla Community Center will present an opera concert on August 10, 2022. The showcase, which is part of the California-based company’s “Opera Wednesdays” monthly series that features a recital on the second Wednesday of every month, will star soprano Katherine Polit, mezzo-soprano Sarah-Nicole Carter, mezzo-soprano Tzytle Steinman, soprano Tasha Koontz, and pianist Nicolas Reveles.
Marina Rebeka Finishes Production on ‘Zeme, Kas Dzied’
Marina Rebeka has finished shooting her first feature film “Zeme, Kas Dzied.”. The Latvian soprano took to social media to share the news and said, “Just finished filming in my beautiful home country Latvia – I must admit it was pretty hot outside and the process took long hours, but I am very happy with the result and can not wait for the movie premier of ZEME, KAS DZIED.”
Dame Sarah Connolly, Iestyn Davies, Roderick Williams, Dorothea Röschmann, Elizabeth Llewellyn Headline Oxford Lieder Festival 2022
The Oxford Lieder Festival has announced its 21st season. The season opens with “Culture, Counterculture, and Conviviality,” a two-part event that features a look at the salon culture, followed by a more specific look at that music world through Pauline Viardot’s own involvement. The event features speaker Natasha Loges and such artists as Charlotte Bowden, Alexandria Moon, Zahid Siddiqui, Johnathan Eyers, and Avishka Edrinsinghe.
John Denver Was Deeply Hurt When He Was Rejected From Recording the ‘We Are the World’ Benefit Anthem
John Denver was one of the many legendary artists to be excluded from recording 'We Are the World' and the country star and humanitarian was deeply hurt to be rejected.
White Snakes Projects to Present ‘Cosmic Cowboy’
White Snake Projects is set to present “Cosmic Cowboy,” a new work of poli sci-fi that blends ancient history and fantasy to talk about the subject of colonization. Cerise Jacobs’s inspirations were the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock and the historic landing of the space probe Philae on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The work, which was composed by Elena Ruehr, is set to premiere at ArtsEmerson’s Robert J. Orchard Stage in Boston and will mark the first in-person performance by the company since the start of the pandemic.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
