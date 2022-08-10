Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Father-son duo attempt to finish 17 scoops of ice cream challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - How many times have you stood in line, looking at the long list of flavors, and you couldn't pick out one? 17 Scoops in Gleason may have fixed that solution with their latest challenge. Two people, one bowl filled with 17 scoops of ice cream, for a challenge.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
7 Best Breweries in Minocqua, WI
Taste your senses today at some of the best Breweries in Minocqua and the Northwoods!. Some things got better today… Within this article, you will discover some of the best breweries & distilleries that you can visit to quench your thirst in Minocqua, Wisconsin.
wxpr.org
Incumbents Fath, Schneider survive challenges in Northwoods sheriff races
Two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath was elected to serve a third term. He beat Capt. Gerard Ritter in Tuesday’s Republican primary, winning 52 percent of the vote. No Democrat is running for the job, meaning Fath will keep the office.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WJFW-TV
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
WJFW-TV
Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday
ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
WSAW
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
WJFW-TV
Mill closure in Park Falls continues to cause troubles for the city's water debt
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Park Falls community has struggled, in recent times, to keep up with their high water rates. The city has some 100 year old water mains that caused some concern during a drought in the mid 2000s. According to the city, the mill was built to use more municipal water than other plants. When the mill used city water to cool their plant, it made for an extreme shortage.
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
WJFW-TV
Monthly GFWC Outing
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - The GFWC Rhinelander women's club held their annual season kick off Picnic this August where Women from all around the Rheinlander area came together to socialize. “GFWC stands for the General Federation of Women’s Club. Its an international organization and Rhinelander Women's club, we are the...
WJFW-TV
Man overcomes sleep apnea and finds ambition to open up business in Crandon
Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - Sleep apnea is a disorder that many people struggle with. Eric Zahn first noticed this problem when he was in the military. Me and three other guys were always sent to the GP medium tent said," Eric Zahn. "We were always sent to the one end of it, because we snored so loud when we slept, that’s when I first realized it might be bothering somebody else," he said.
WJFW-TV
Lac Du Flambeau celebrates new workforce center opening
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Workforce and business development, job training, a call center, and more. To John Johnson, the place has already proved itself. “This is what we need to move on and move up in our future for our kids," said Johnson. As the Lac Du Flambeau Tribal President, Johnson...
WSAW
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
