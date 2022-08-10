ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 11

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 49 sec ago. Robert Alexander Newbill October 27, 1934 - July 17, 2022 Robert Alexander Newbill of Wirtz, Virginia, died on July 17, 2022, of natural cause…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Calendar

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.
FERRUM, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke approves boutique hotel plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boutique hotel and restaurant is coming to Roanoke. The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans Wednesday to build a boutique hotel on Crystal Spring Avenue where Famous Anthony’s was. The hotel will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg restaurants host fundraiser for farm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two restaurants in Lynchburg are hosting a fundraiser for a local farm throughout the month of August. The Water Dog will donate $2 per bottle of Rosé Wine sold during Rosé Thursdays to Lynchburg Grows. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Proposed Smith Mountain Lake no-wakesurfing zone headed to Department of Wildlife Resources for final review

The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved Smith Mountain Lake’s first no-wakesurfing zone Tuesday while also agreeing to pause any application for future zones until next summer. The number of guests exceeded the seats available at the commission’s office in Westlake for the organization’s final vote on the long-discussed application...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Top Sovah exec to retire

The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
DANVILLE, VA

