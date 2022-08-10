Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 49 sec ago. Robert Alexander Newbill October 27, 1934 - July 17, 2022 Robert Alexander Newbill of Wirtz, Virginia, died on July 17, 2022, of natural cause…
Franklin News Post
Calendar
The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
Franklin News Post
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Rocky Mount.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke approves boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boutique hotel and restaurant is coming to Roanoke. The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans Wednesday to build a boutique hotel on Crystal Spring Avenue where Famous Anthony’s was. The hotel will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg restaurants host fundraiser for farm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two restaurants in Lynchburg are hosting a fundraiser for a local farm throughout the month of August. The Water Dog will donate $2 per bottle of Rosé Wine sold during Rosé Thursdays to Lynchburg Grows. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WSLS
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
wfirnews.com
Joe Goodpies sudden closure leaves employees stunned and worried
We are learning more about what happened the day a Vinton pizzeria closed up shop without warning and left workers searching for a new job. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
Franklin News Post
Proposed Smith Mountain Lake no-wakesurfing zone headed to Department of Wildlife Resources for final review
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved Smith Mountain Lake’s first no-wakesurfing zone Tuesday while also agreeing to pause any application for future zones until next summer. The number of guests exceeded the seats available at the commission’s office in Westlake for the organization’s final vote on the long-discussed application...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
