bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s new feat might leave investors mesmerized
Shiba Inu has come a long way since the days when it was just a meme coin trying to shed its identity in favor of something more utilitarian. The official launch of its decentralized platform called Shibaswap confirmed Shiba Inu’s commitment to growth. Fast forward to the present and...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB), $AVAX and $XRP Can Now be Used to Pay at Over 60 Million Merchants Worldwide
Shiba Inu ($SHIB), which is potentially the world’s most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and $XRP, an extremely popular cryptocurrency improving cross-border payments, can now be used as payment methods at over 60 million merchants worldwide. According to a recent announcement published by leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, both cryptocurrencies are,...
NEWSBTC
The Main Reason Why GNOX (GNOX) Could Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2023
Gnox is a top crypto project that could flip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of price and market capitalization in 2023. The project has been on the rise since the start of the year when it was announced that it will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
bitcoinist.com
Is Petrousus Set To Empower The Crypto Market Like Shiba Inu And Holo?
The cryptocurrency world has shown its worth as a framework for financial applications, from the invention and commercialisation of cryptocurrencies to the smart chain developments. Blockchain technology is one of the most promising tools available today as it has not only changed the traditional known way accessible to investors but...
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 250% After Massive 312 Billion SHIB Whale Purchase
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
International Business Times
Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points
Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
