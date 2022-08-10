Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
operawire.com
Marina Rebeka Finishes Production on ‘Zeme, Kas Dzied’
Marina Rebeka has finished shooting her first feature film “Zeme, Kas Dzied.”. The Latvian soprano took to social media to share the news and said, “Just finished filming in my beautiful home country Latvia – I must admit it was pretty hot outside and the process took long hours, but I am very happy with the result and can not wait for the movie premier of ZEME, KAS DZIED.”
operawire.com
Dame Sarah Connolly, Iestyn Davies, Roderick Williams, Dorothea Röschmann, Elizabeth Llewellyn Headline Oxford Lieder Festival 2022
The Oxford Lieder Festival has announced its 21st season. The season opens with “Culture, Counterculture, and Conviviality,” a two-part event that features a look at the salon culture, followed by a more specific look at that music world through Pauline Viardot’s own involvement. The event features speaker Natasha Loges and such artists as Charlotte Bowden, Alexandria Moon, Zahid Siddiqui, Johnathan Eyers, and Avishka Edrinsinghe.
operawire.com
Obituary: Wiener Staatsoper Press Officier Lothar Knessl Dies at 95
Former Wiener Staatsoper press officier Lothar Knessl has died at the 95. Born April 15, 1927, in Brunn, Knessl attended the Realgymnasium in his hometown and studied piano at the conservatory. He went on to join the military and in 1947, after serving, he moved to Vienna to study music and theater. He also studied composition with Karl Schiske and Ernst Krenek at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna from 1950 to 1956.
operawire.com
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Breaks Records for Summer Season
(Credit: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma ended its summer season with record numbers in its return to the Terme di Caracalla. After two years away from the historical stage due to the pandemic, the company returned with 32 evenings of opera, ballet, and concerts. According to a press release, the company recorded 110,713 audience members, an uptick of 3.8 percent from when it recorded 106,692 spectators in 2019, the last time the company performed at the Terme di Caracalla.
operawire.com
The Mozartists Announce 2022-23 Season
The Mozartists have announced their 2022-23 season, the 25th in the company’s history. “I am hugely looking forward to our 25th Anniversary Season. Each concert includes beautiful music that will be new and unfamiliar to over 95 percent of even the most avid audiences, as well as more well-known masterpieces that have the ability to elevate us and stay in our memory long after the last notes have died away,” said artistic director Ian Page in an official press statement. “Each programme, too, has been carefully sculpted and fine-tuned so as to take the audience on a genuine journey, and not only the choice of music but also the order in which it is presented is the result of hours of consideration. Each concert will feature world-class singing and playing, and I’m thrilled to have assembled such a wonderful line-up of soloists for our anniversary season.”
operawire.com
La Jolla Community Center Announces ‘Opera Wednesdays’ Concert
La Jolla Community Center will present an opera concert on August 10, 2022. The showcase, which is part of the California-based company’s “Opera Wednesdays” monthly series that features a recital on the second Wednesday of every month, will star soprano Katherine Polit, mezzo-soprano Sarah-Nicole Carter, mezzo-soprano Tzytle Steinman, soprano Tasha Koontz, and pianist Nicolas Reveles.
operawire.com
Composer / Pianist Felix Jarrar to Showcase ‘Summer Salon’ Concert
On August 20, composer / pianist Felix Jarrar will showcase “Felix Jarrar’s Summer Salon,” a recital featuring such artists as Natalie Polito, Caroline Spaeth, Andrew Jurden, and violinist Adam von Housen. The performance, which will take place at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, will feature...
operawire.com
Seattle Opera Announces Pay What You Wish Program for Sunday Matinee
The Seattle Opera has announced a new program to make opera more accessible. The company noted that “in an effort to make opera accessible for all, the Sunday’s performance of ‘The Elixir of Love’ will be Pay What You Wish.”. Audiences will pay a minimum of...
operawire.com
Pretty Yende Cancels Rossini Opera Festival Concert
Pretty Yende has canceled her concert at the Rossini Opera Festival. The festival said that “for health reasons, Pretty Yende had to renounce her participation in the concert on August 12. The concert was canceled.”. As a result, audiences will receive a refund or will be allowed to choose...
operawire.com
José Cura, Olga Mykytenko & Pavlo Hunka Lead Estonian National Opera’s 2022-23 Season
The Estonian National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring an array of productions and international stars. The season opens with the X Old Tallinn Gala conducted by Arvo Volmer and starring Olga Mykytenko, Ain Anger, and Raimonds Bramanis. Performance Date: August 27, 2022. Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” is set...
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces First Chief Marketing and Experience Officer
Jennifer Davenport has been named the first director of marketing and experience for the Houston Grand Opera. Her tenure kicks off on September 6 of this year. Davenport previously worked with the Houston Texans, an organization for which she also served as Chief Marketing Officer. “Her natural gift of hers...
Billboard
Verve Label Group Ups Jamie Krents to President of Verve Imprint, Dawn Olejar to GM
UMG’s Verve Label Group has promoted Jamie Krents to president of its Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast labels, while the company’s executive vp Dawn Olejar has added the role of general manager to her responsibilities. The New York-based executives will both report to Dickon Stainer, president and CEO...
operawire.com
Jonathan Burton, Duke Kim & Jacqueline Echols Lead OPERA San Antonio’s 2022-23 Season
OPERA San Antonio has announced its 2022-23 season featuring two productions. The season opens with Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” directed by Garnett Bruce. Francesco Milioto conducts a cast that includes Jonathan Burton, Sara Gartland, Gordon Hawkins, and Ricardo Jose Rivera. Performance Dates: Nov. 3 & 5, 2022. Matthew Ozawa...
operawire.com
Odyssey Opera to Present US Premiere of Rachmaninoff’s ‘Troika’
On September 25, 2022, Odyssey Opera will return to live performances with the American premiere of Rachmaninoff’s “Troika.”. This concert performance will feature the three one-act operas which comprise the trilogy: “Aleko,” “The Miserly Knight,” and “Francesca da Rimini.”. Company founder Gil Rose...
operawire.com
‘L’Elisir d’Amore’ to be Presented at CortinAteatro
On August 12, the CortinAteatro will present Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” for at the Alexander Girardi Hall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Belluno. The opera, which made its world premiere in 1832, is celebrating its 190th anniversary and will be presented for the first time in Cortina d’Ampezzo in a co-production with Musincantus, Fondazione Cassamarca, Orchestra Regionale Filarmonia Veneta, Comune di Treviso, andComune di Villorba.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann has new Irish partner
There’s a last-minute new Leonore in the performances of Beethoven’s Fidelio at the Gstaad and Grafenegg festivals. Her name is Sinead Campbell Wallace and she’s fairly new to the full dramatic repertoire. All of a sudden, she’s sharing a stage with the hottest tenor. Toi-toi, as...
