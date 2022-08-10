The Mozartists have announced their 2022-23 season, the 25th in the company’s history. “I am hugely looking forward to our 25th Anniversary Season. Each concert includes beautiful music that will be new and unfamiliar to over 95 percent of even the most avid audiences, as well as more well-known masterpieces that have the ability to elevate us and stay in our memory long after the last notes have died away,” said artistic director Ian Page in an official press statement. “Each programme, too, has been carefully sculpted and fine-tuned so as to take the audience on a genuine journey, and not only the choice of music but also the order in which it is presented is the result of hours of consideration. Each concert will feature world-class singing and playing, and I’m thrilled to have assembled such a wonderful line-up of soloists for our anniversary season.”

