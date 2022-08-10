Serious question.. I think we're all seeing the coverage of neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in and around Boston, whether over Storrow Drive, at hospitals, St. Patricks, and recently at Drag Queen Story Hours. Last night, they won - they successfully used intimidation to get an event cancelled. [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery&p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery](https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery&p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery) Are they winning? In Boston? I'm not nearly eloquent enough to put my feelings about this into words. I'm enraged. When Nazis show up, especially here in our city, they should be the ones who are intimidated. I don't mean physically threatened, I mean morally and spiritually overwhelmed. I remember when Super Happy Fun America (and company) had their freedom rally to support Trump, and a hundred or so right-wing extremists timidly gathered behind barricades with 2-3x as many police as there were extremists. And they were surrounded by counter-protestors in a ratio of at least ten-to-on (twenty-to-one? more?). I read afterward that people close to the right-wing megaphones and hundreds of feet away from the counter-protestors still struggled to hear what the fascist leaders were saying because the noise from Boston's real citizens was deafening them. Now literal neo-Nazi extremist actions are popping up left and right in our city like flash mobs and I don't know what to do about it. Any ideas? Good list-servs/groups/Discords whatever organizing counter-protests? I would have been at the Seaport yesterday counter-protesting but I keep reading about these Nazi gatherings after they happen. I'm a middle aged white professional dude, and I'm a little ashamed that it takes literal f\_\_\_ing Nazis walking around brazenly to realize that I need to do more. Getting mad about Nazis on the internet isn't enough, voting responsibly isn't enough, putting up a BLM sign isn't enough, being queer and Jewish isn't enough, donating money isn't enough, liking or disliking things on the internet isn't enough. I want to show up in person. Maybe there's nothing we can do but yell or shame, but that's not nothing. I think it's necessary. I know there are already people doing this work (but not enough). Any suggestions? **Edits/Updates:** Thanks for everyone who pitched in with suggestions. Here are a couple of the suggestions that seemed the most practical to me (apologies if I missed some): * [http://fashalertma.info/signup](http://fashalertma.info/signup;) was recommended by a few folks. I signed up. Not sure how well it works. Appears to be linked to this twitter [https://twitter.com/waltham\_s](https://twitter.com/waltham_s) * These neo-Nazi groups seem to be consistent about showing up to Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH). So I plan to be consistent about showing up, too, to support DQSH. Unless someone from DQSH tells us that they would prefer otherwise. I don't think anyone should doubt which "side" our community is on, and we should have the numbers prove that. **I can't find much info online -** it's a national group, there's a facebook, a website that doesn't actually list events.. The best I've found are listings in various third party calenders. The next event appears to be August 21, Boston Seaport, 2-3 pm, [https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/](https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/)from pangolinx.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO