58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
operawire.com
Odyssey Opera to Present US Premiere of Rachmaninoff’s ‘Troika’
On September 25, 2022, Odyssey Opera will return to live performances with the American premiere of Rachmaninoff’s “Troika.”. This concert performance will feature the three one-act operas which comprise the trilogy: “Aleko,” “The Miserly Knight,” and “Francesca da Rimini.”. Company founder Gil Rose...
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their...
Help New Hampshire’s Red Arrow Diner Get Adam Sandler’s Attention for 100th Anniversary Party
Alright New Hampshire, it is time to come together. The power of social media can be strong. It can also be dangerous...but not in this case. The famous Red Arrow Diner needs our help. First opening in 1922, the Red Arrow Diner is history in New Hampshire. Everyone knows the...
NECN
Final Supermoon of the Year Could Cause Flooding
The full Sturgeon Moon is officially full on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. over Boston. The moon rise times will be: tonight at 7:30, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and Friday at 8:44 p.m. Unfortunately there will be a lot of clouds around the next few nights and fog that may obstruct our view.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
What are we going to do about all the Nazis?
Serious question.. I think we're all seeing the coverage of neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in and around Boston, whether over Storrow Drive, at hospitals, St. Patricks, and recently at Drag Queen Story Hours. Last night, they won - they successfully used intimidation to get an event cancelled. [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery&p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery](https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery&p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery) Are they winning? In Boston? I'm not nearly eloquent enough to put my feelings about this into words. I'm enraged. When Nazis show up, especially here in our city, they should be the ones who are intimidated. I don't mean physically threatened, I mean morally and spiritually overwhelmed. I remember when Super Happy Fun America (and company) had their freedom rally to support Trump, and a hundred or so right-wing extremists timidly gathered behind barricades with 2-3x as many police as there were extremists. And they were surrounded by counter-protestors in a ratio of at least ten-to-on (twenty-to-one? more?). I read afterward that people close to the right-wing megaphones and hundreds of feet away from the counter-protestors still struggled to hear what the fascist leaders were saying because the noise from Boston's real citizens was deafening them. Now literal neo-Nazi extremist actions are popping up left and right in our city like flash mobs and I don't know what to do about it. Any ideas? Good list-servs/groups/Discords whatever organizing counter-protests? I would have been at the Seaport yesterday counter-protesting but I keep reading about these Nazi gatherings after they happen. I'm a middle aged white professional dude, and I'm a little ashamed that it takes literal f\_\_\_ing Nazis walking around brazenly to realize that I need to do more. Getting mad about Nazis on the internet isn't enough, voting responsibly isn't enough, putting up a BLM sign isn't enough, being queer and Jewish isn't enough, donating money isn't enough, liking or disliking things on the internet isn't enough. I want to show up in person. Maybe there's nothing we can do but yell or shame, but that's not nothing. I think it's necessary. I know there are already people doing this work (but not enough). Any suggestions? **Edits/Updates:** Thanks for everyone who pitched in with suggestions. Here are a couple of the suggestions that seemed the most practical to me (apologies if I missed some): * [http://fashalertma.info/signup](http://fashalertma.info/signup;) was recommended by a few folks. I signed up. Not sure how well it works. Appears to be linked to this twitter [https://twitter.com/waltham\_s](https://twitter.com/waltham_s) * These neo-Nazi groups seem to be consistent about showing up to Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH). So I plan to be consistent about showing up, too, to support DQSH. Unless someone from DQSH tells us that they would prefer otherwise. I don't think anyone should doubt which "side" our community is on, and we should have the numbers prove that. **I can't find much info online -** it's a national group, there's a facebook, a website that doesn't actually list events.. The best I've found are listings in various third party calenders. The next event appears to be August 21, Boston Seaport, 2-3 pm, [https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/](https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/)from pangolinx.
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Eater
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Guinness World Record: Massachusetts man breaks record for running a mile with a stroller but it might not count
As most of the runners leaned forward, getting ready to run their race, one Massachusetts man could be seen standing with both hands on a stroller. With the sound of the gun, the runners at the Newburyport High Street Mile began — and 4:32.2 minutes later, Ruben Sança unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile pushing a stroller.
Major transformer in Lexington explodes, creating massive fireball
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emerson Graf says she and her mother heard a strange noise seconds before a huge explosion on Monday. “It was just insane. It was so loud,” said Emerson Graf, of Lexington. They watched as a transformer exploded, creating a huge fireball in the area of...
Steven Fike arrested in connection to the 1980 Boston hotel rape and killing of Wendy Dansereau
Boston police officers assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama on an outstanding warrant for murder and rape, the department said. The arrest was in connection to the rape and killing of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau in 1980. Dansereau’s body was found...
whdh.com
Can’t bear to stay away: Bear spotted throughout Essex County sighted again in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear recently seen multiple times in Essex County was caught on camera as it passed through Middleton. The bear was reportedly seen in Peabody and Danvers over the last few days. Speaking with 7NEWS, a family that saw the animal said they did not...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
