Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford teachers told they don’t have to participate in third-party investigation
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new school year in Oxford starts on Aug. 25. Major issues remain unresolved including safety, trust and transparency about what happened in the mass shooting back on Nov. 30 that killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher. In June, Oxford Community...
Tv20detroit.com
FBI involved in investigation of Huron River chemical release
Clean-up efforts are continuing on Thursday morning as new details emerge surrounding the chemical spill in the Huron River. It's expected that the company responsible for leaking 10,000 gallons of a cancer-causing toxin into the river will release more information on how it happened. A former employee is suspected of...
Tv20detroit.com
Barry Croft, Adam Fox face familiar witnesses in day two of retrial testimony
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a second day, and a second time, defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft sat silently in a federal courtroom and listened to familiar testimony. The two, facing charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of a weapon of mass destruction and destructive device, are being retried after a jury failed to reach a conclusion on the very same list of charges back in early-April.
Tv20detroit.com
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan man creates 'Moist Towelette Museum' in East Lansing with over 1K objects
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — What started as a joke for one man has turned into a squeaky-clean success in Michigan. It's called the Moist Towelette Museum and people are taking an interest in one of the most unusual collections you will ever see. The museum is hidden in...
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
Tv20detroit.com
6-year-old critically injured in Redford Twp. hit-and-run; vehicle abandoned at scene
(WXYZ) — Redford Township police are asking for the public's help for information after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening left a 6-year-old critically injured. Police say the boy was riding his bicycle around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle near Vassar and Brady. At the scene of...
Tv20detroit.com
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
Tv20detroit.com
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered Tuesday afternoon
(WXYZ) — Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. According to police, 37-year-old Essa Koja of Macomb was on a boat with 16 other adults when he decided to go for a swim.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 16,137 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 137 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,305 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan drops to medium levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under medium levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having high levels since July 29. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula remain in the high category. When a county is in...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE: Tribar alarm system overridden 460 times on night of Huron River chemical release
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were major calls for accountability from Tribar Technologies Wednesday as The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced violation notices against the company, while a rally was being held in Milford. EGLE said they issued multiple violation notices against the auto-parts company...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced. In a statement, the governor said she tested positive Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms. She said she would notify those she had close contact with on Monday. Whitmer says she'll follow guidance from doctors and...
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
Tv20detroit.com
Ford partners with DTE to increase renewable energy use while assembling vehicles in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy announced an agreement Wednesday morning where Ford will purchase clean energy from DTE. According to Ford, DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity for Ford by 2025, and it's a step toward Ford's goal to reach carbon neutrality.
Tv20detroit.com
Fishermen are worried about a new plan to divert the Mississippi River
PORT SULPHUR, La. — On an unusually cool August day in Louisiana, Ray Vagh looks out over the Mississippi River Delta where he has fished almost all his life, and he sees a storm of uncertainty rolling in off the horizon. Vagh is a fifth-generation fisherman. The waters off...
Tv20detroit.com
National Book Lovers Day: Here are some independent bookstores in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — National Book Lovers Day happens every year on Aug. 9, and this year, it falls on a Tuesday, meaning many people can spend the middle of their week reading a great book. The metro Detroit area has no shortage of bookstores where people can pick up new...
Tv20detroit.com
Festivals, airshow and Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival. The Beach Boys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's...
Comments / 0