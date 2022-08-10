ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI involved in investigation of Huron River chemical release

Clean-up efforts are continuing on Thursday morning as new details emerge surrounding the chemical spill in the Huron River. It's expected that the company responsible for leaking 10,000 gallons of a cancer-causing toxin into the river will release more information on how it happened. A former employee is suspected of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Barry Croft, Adam Fox face familiar witnesses in day two of retrial testimony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a second day, and a second time, defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft sat silently in a federal courtroom and listened to familiar testimony. The two, facing charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of a weapon of mass destruction and destructive device, are being retried after a jury failed to reach a conclusion on the very same list of charges back in early-April.
WISCONSIN STATE
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
LAKE ORION, MI
#Shooting#High School#Security Guards#Attorneys#Oxford#The School Board
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
MICHIGAN STATE
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
LANSING, MI
Michigan adds 16,137 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 137 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,305 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced. In a statement, the governor said she tested positive Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms. She said she would notify those she had close contact with on Monday. Whitmer says she'll follow guidance from doctors and...
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fishermen are worried about a new plan to divert the Mississippi River

PORT SULPHUR, La. — On an unusually cool August day in Louisiana, Ray Vagh looks out over the Mississippi River Delta where he has fished almost all his life, and he sees a storm of uncertainty rolling in off the horizon. Vagh is a fifth-generation fisherman. The waters off...

