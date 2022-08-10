Behind The Scenes at The Source: Dignity Job Opportunities Earns Income for Members of The Source. For well over a year, The Source’s Dignity Job Opportunities Program has been offered to their members to gain employment experience and a dignified income. With the guidance of Employment Specialist Jade Alexander, The Source partnered with B.E. Princess, Inc. a private and corporate aviation supplier, who provides on board supplies and accessories to aviation companies around the country. The partnership has allowed Source members to successfully assemble Sic Sac® Motion Sickness Bags and earn a dignified income while feeling productive and appreciated. The trade-marked industry icon that dates back to the early 1930’s contains 100 bags to a box. The Source clients are hired as local assemblers to work while offering an opportunity for the clients to earn an income for each box they fill. A room on the main campus of The Source is designated for one or more workers to sit in air-conditioned comfort, and along with a complimentary lunch, they are earning a dignified income with a weekly paycheck. After a year working on this project, Sic Sac® income and other miscellaneous income providing jobs have totaled to $40K that has been split among all the workers.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO