veronews.com
Sea Colony unit ‘by far the prettiest condo currently on market’
After visiting Florida’s West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
veronews.com
Bottoms UP! ‘Poverty Crusher’ drink hits spot for nonprofit
Southern Social mixologists have created a unique Poverty Crusher cocktail concoction to benefit United Against Poverty of Indian River County. To kick off the occasion, guests at an invitational party last Tuesday were given a first taste of the refreshing elixir, which has a tequila base, enhanced with honey, lime juice, black tea and mango puree.
treasurecoast.com
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!. FCC Environmental Services will become the City’s new solid waste hauler Sept. 5, and we want to make sure residents don’t miss a single update about their new service. Sign up for solid waste text...
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
veronews.com
Inaugural Treasure Coast Women Who Rock Awards
VERO BEACH, FLA. — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Indian River State College (IRSC) has partnered with weVENTURE Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business and presenting sponsor PNC Bank to host the Inaugural Women Who Rock Awards of the Treasure Coast on October 11th and 13th in honor of National Woman’s Small Business Month.
veronews.com
Behind the Scenes at The Source: Dignity Job Opportunities Earns Income for Members of The Source
Behind The Scenes at The Source: Dignity Job Opportunities Earns Income for Members of The Source. For well over a year, The Source’s Dignity Job Opportunities Program has been offered to their members to gain employment experience and a dignified income. With the guidance of Employment Specialist Jade Alexander, The Source partnered with B.E. Princess, Inc. a private and corporate aviation supplier, who provides on board supplies and accessories to aviation companies around the country. The partnership has allowed Source members to successfully assemble Sic Sac® Motion Sickness Bags and earn a dignified income while feeling productive and appreciated. The trade-marked industry icon that dates back to the early 1930’s contains 100 bags to a box. The Source clients are hired as local assemblers to work while offering an opportunity for the clients to earn an income for each box they fill. A room on the main campus of The Source is designated for one or more workers to sit in air-conditioned comfort, and along with a complimentary lunch, they are earning a dignified income with a weekly paycheck. After a year working on this project, Sic Sac® income and other miscellaneous income providing jobs have totaled to $40K that has been split among all the workers.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 10
Robert L. Esposito, age 77, passed away August 9, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. He was born May 14, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Adolph and Bruna Esposito. Bob was a graduate of West Haven High School, class of 1963. He served in the...
Bay News 9
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: What to Expect During the Last Weeks of Waste Pro’s Contract
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 9, 2022: Port St. Lucie’s waste-service contract with Waste Pro is coming to an end in a few weeks and the city has issued an advisory to residents about what to expect until the new service provider takes over. In their advisory the...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development
A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
Animal shelter in Okeechobee Co. makes tough decision to close
A popular animal shelter in Okeechobee County is closing its doors, according to a post on its Facebook page Monday.
veronews.com
Cuddly critters charm kids at LaPorte ‘Back to School’ event
The pitter-patter of children’s feet mixed with the clomping of horses’ hooves and squawks of exotic birds at the seventh annual Back to School Family Fun Day hosted by LaPorte Farms in Sebastian. The summertime event is always a great way to get little ones geared up and excited about heading back to school in just a few short weeks.
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
veronews.com
Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her
Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
