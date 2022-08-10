Read full article on original website
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Savannah, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WJCL
Erk Russell Classic shines spotlight on high school teams and legendary Georgia Southern coach
STATESBORO, Ga. — Bulloch County is going to be well represented at the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal will all play in the annual football games at Allen E. Paulson Stadium at Georgia Southern. Statesboro will meet SEB on Saturday, August 27 at...
WJCL
2022 Lowcountry high school football media day
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort, South Carolina - The high school football season is here!. The 2022 Lowcountry media day took place in Beaufort, South Carolina, Monday afternoon. Ten teams from all over the Low Country attended the annual media day. Each team was represented by the respective coaches, joined by at least one player, including cheerleaders and athletic directors.
WJCL
Georgia Southern holds first day of classes
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's three campuses are once again alive as the new academic year is now underway. Wednesday marked the first full day of classes. Summer is over, and it's now time to get down to business for students at Georgia Southern University. At the Statesboro campus on Wednesday, it was a hub of activity as classes officially begin.
WJCL
'We have a lot of doubters': Sharks ready to surprise teams in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown to kickoff is on. The GHSA football season gets underway next week and teams are preparing for the 2022 season. The Island Sharks are ready for a fresh year under head coach Deshawn Printup. Last season, the Sharks finished 4-6 overall without a region win.
WJCL
Vanderbilt freshman All-American Carter Holton to host Baseball Clinic at Benedictine
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Benedictine Military School baseball standout Carter Holton is hosting a one-night clinic this Friday night. Holton, who just completed a successful freshman season at Vanderbilt, will join Benedictine baseball coaches and players for the clinic open to rising 3rd-8th graders. The clinic will focus on...
Savannah Tribune
Tailgating, Single Game Tickets For 2022 Football Season Go On Sale
All home game tickets for the 2022 Savannah State football season are now on sale, exclusively at www.ssuathletics.com/tickets. Fans can purchase season ticket packages, that start at $125.00, as well as single game tickets which start at $10.00. Tailgating for all home games, with the exception of homecoming, starts at $50.00.
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
yourislandnews.com
School district announces Principals, Assistant Principals of the Year
Two principals from northern Beaufort County were Elementary Principal of the Year and Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year when Beaufort County School District honored the 2022 Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2022 Summer Institute, the district’s annual three-day summer professional development conference, Friday, Aug. 5.
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
100 Black Men of Savannah to present ‘Broken Wings’ play
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 100 Black Men of Savannah will host their 2022 Presentation of the play “Broken Wings” on Saturday, August 27. The play will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Ben Tucker theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The production is part of the Center’s Spotlight program and a component of […]
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School has started back and everyone is coping with that in their own ways. However, Savannah still has plenty of distractions for you to enjoy on the weekends so that you don’t have to think about the classes to come (be you a parent, student or teacher.) Fiddle Tune Friday: Whiskey […]
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County principals of the year honored before classes resume
The Beaufort County School District announced its principals and assistant principals of the year just before the end of its summer break. Classes are scheduled to begin for the 2022-23 academic year on Monday. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, spring break is April 7-14, and the school year will end June 2.
WTGS
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
