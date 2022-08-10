Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
KCRA.com
California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area schools welcome Ukrainian refugee students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento students are experiencing the first day of school, not only in a new school but in a new country. Sacramento school districts are welcoming Ukrainian children forced to leave their country due to the ongoing war with Russia. Alex C., 11, said there's a...
2urbangirls.com
Teacher aligned with Antifa received three years of pay to resign
SACRAMENTO – A teacher who was secretly recorded pledging his support to “antifa” and saying his goal was to train his students to be “revolutionaries, was given three years of pay in order to resign. The Sacramento Bee reported the Natomas Unified School District paid Gabriel...
KCRA.com
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. These days,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom nominates Patricia Guerrero as 1st Latina California Supreme Court chief justice
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become the state’s next chief justice. Guerrero, who became the state’s first Latina justice on the court in March, would become California’s first Latina chief justice. She must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and the nomination approved by voters in November. The commission includes the outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Sacramento County approves camping ban along American River Parkway | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 9:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors called up both items together during a Wednesday meeting. Both anti-camping measures passed. They'll be brought back to the Board on Aug. 23 for adoption. Before the vote took place, Supervisor Don Nottoli voiced his support for...
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
High-School Clay Target League Shuts Down in Wake of New California Gun Law
A new California law imposing civil fines on organizations that advertise any “firearms-related product” that makes firearms “appealing to minors” has caused a popular youth target shooting league to suspend operations. Faced with fines of up $25,000 for “any and each instance” of advertising firearms-related products under House Assembly Bill 2571, the California State High School Clay Target League (CASHCTL) posted on its website that it has been forced to close down.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
KCRA.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers to admission for transfer students
TO FIX WHAT critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
Ordinance to ban American River Parkway homeless encampments heads for a vote
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will vote on an ordinance Wednesday that would ban camping along the American River Parkway. County leaders say the increase in homeless encampments over recent years has become a safety hazard, citing the uptick in fires at camp sites.
Bay Area officials push for Gov. Newsom to sign safe drug consumption site legislation
If Gov. Newsom signs, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would open sites for people to use drugs under supervision.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
capradio.org
Parties, stolen cars, a gun: 9 police complaints at Council member Sean Loloee’s disputed North Sacramento residence
Arguments over stolen cars, loud partying and noise complaints, fireworks, intruders with weapons — Sacramento police officers say they visited Council member Sean Loloee’s home in North Sacramento multiple times since he purchased it nearly three years ago. The District 2 council member — currently under investigation over...
