Sacramento, CA

californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area schools welcome Ukrainian refugee students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento students are experiencing the first day of school, not only in a new school but in a new country. Sacramento school districts are welcoming Ukrainian children forced to leave their country due to the ongoing war with Russia. Alex C., 11, said there's a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teacher aligned with Antifa received three years of pay to resign

SACRAMENTO – A teacher who was secretly recorded pledging his support to “antifa” and saying his goal was to train his students to be “revolutionaries, was given three years of pay in order to resign. The Sacramento Bee reported the Natomas Unified School District paid Gabriel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. These days,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom nominates Patricia Guerrero as 1st Latina California Supreme Court chief justice

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become the state’s next chief justice. Guerrero, who became the state’s first Latina justice on the court in March, would become California’s first Latina chief justice. She must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and the nomination approved by voters in November. The commission includes the outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Attorney General Rob Bonta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

High-School Clay Target League Shuts Down in Wake of New California Gun Law

A new California law imposing civil fines on organizations that advertise any “firearms-related product” that makes firearms “appealing to minors” has caused a popular youth target shooting league to suspend operations. Faced with fines of up $25,000 for “any and each instance” of advertising firearms-related products under House Assembly Bill 2571, the California State High School Clay Target League (CASHCTL) posted on its website that it has been forced to close down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento

Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
SACRAMENTO, CA

