White Snake Projects is set to present “Cosmic Cowboy,” a new work of poli sci-fi that blends ancient history and fantasy to talk about the subject of colonization. Cerise Jacobs’s inspirations were the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock and the historic landing of the space probe Philae on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The work, which was composed by Elena Ruehr, is set to premiere at ArtsEmerson’s Robert J. Orchard Stage in Boston and will mark the first in-person performance by the company since the start of the pandemic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO