In first visit to China, South Korean foreign minister seeks to reassure Beijing over U.S. ties
SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan.
Historic rains leave Seoul partially underwater
Record rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, has flooded homes, roads and subways, killing at least eight and forcing hundreds to evacuate.
S.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim threatens to use nuclear weapons in any clash with the U.S. and South Korea
In a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, Kim said his country is ready to use nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the U.S. or South Korea.
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
SEOUL, South Korea – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her two-day visit to Seoul on Thursday, but her non-in-person meeting with the president has led to controversy among South Koreans. Pelosi is the first sitting speaker to visit South Korea since Dennis Hastert visited Seoul in 2002. She...
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
In Syria, a 'golden' crop struggles to regain its shine
MAAN, Syria, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Returning to their orchards after years of war, Syrian pistachio farmers hoping to revive their valuable crop have had their hopes dashed by scorched trees and the ravages of climate change.
China Names 3 Most 'Dangerous Trends' of Taiwan Tensions With U.S.
A week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, the shockwaves of her controversial trip were still rippling throughout the region.
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
BTS could perform while doing military service
Military service may not prevent BTS from performing, the South Korean defence minister has said. Normally, all men in the country must serve in the military between the ages of 18 and 28, for about 20 months. In 2020, exceptions were made for BTS members to delay their service until...
North Korea Claims No New Fever Cases – Experts Say 'Realistically Impossible' To Bring COVID-19 Cases To Zero In Just Months
For the first time since detecting its initial COVID cases in May, Kim Jong-Un's North Korea on Saturday said it recorded no new fever cases. What Happened: The North Korean state media said that according to the information of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, “no new fever cases, with 13 recoveries, were reported.”
Kim Jong Un Claims Victory Over COVID-19; His Sister Blames Seoul For Outbreak
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19 at a national meeting where his sister, in an especially combative speech, said Kim had suffered a fever himself and laid dubious blame against South Korea for the outbreak while vowing deadly retaliation. The...
North Korea is destroying sites at the Mount Kumgang resort area
Once hailed as a symbol of peace between the Koreas, a floating hotel in a resort area is being destroyed by the North Korean government.
China sends warships and jets close to Taiwan and sparks alert in Japan as tensions rise
Chinese warships and aircraft conducted military drills in waters near Taiwan Friday, crossing the sensitive median line, said Taiwan's defense ministry, as tensions escalated in the region after the US House Speaker's visit to the island.
S.Korea expresses regret over N.Korea's 'groundless claim' over COVID, threats
SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs expressed regret after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister blamed leaflets from the South for causing the COVID outbreak in the isolated country.
Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her Asia tour in Seoul on Thursday in a visit that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said would be a "sign of deterrence" against nuclear-armed North Korea. Pelosi and a congressional delegation arrived Wednesday night in South Korea after...
Taiwan tensions reveal challenges for U.S. navy as Chinese threat grows
HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - (This August 5 story refiles to correct spelling of Antietam in paragraph 15) The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan.
In South Korea, Pelosi avoids publicly commenting on Taiwan and China
After infuriating China with her stop in Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met with South Korean political leaders on her tour of Asia.
