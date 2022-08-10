Read full article on original website
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
Hong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital , Magic Empire Global (MEGL.O) and Top Financial Group (TOP.O) tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy.
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M
The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional. Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO,...
This tried-and-true investing strategy isn't working
If you are getting closer to retirement age...or if you're just a super conservative investor terrified of risky investments that may lose money...then you've probably heard you should have a 60/40 portfolio.
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber is pulling back sharply below its 2021 peak so far this year, falling 5% on Friday alone.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Waiting for Real Estate Prices to Fall Before Buying? Here's Why That May Not Be a Good Idea
Price is important, but it shouldn't be the only driving factor when buying real estate.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
Paul Allen's estate just off-loaded a chunk of the late Microsoft cofounder's massive real estate portfolio, selling 10 properties across the US for a combined $168 million
Allen's trust has sold an estimated $233 million worth of real estate in the last year alone, fueling speculation about what might be for sale next.
