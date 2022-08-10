Read full article on original website
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Baker Mayfield Distancing Himself In Competition: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Ron Rivera Announces Quarterback Plan For Commanders' Preseason Opener
Ron Rivera has made a decision on a quarterback plan for the Washington Commanders' preseason opener this week. Carson Wentz, as expected, will be the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was acquired by the Commanders this offseason, won't play the whole game, though. The former North Dakota State star will...
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision
The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
Minkah Fitzpatrick Sounds Off At Practice: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sounds ready for Week 1. At practice this Tuesday, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward started chirping about how nobody wants to hit him during team reps. Fitzpatrick wasted no time putting the rookie in his place. "Nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me," Fitzpatrick told...
NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson Said About Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Peterson spoke to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and couldn't stop talking about his quads. "I caught myself a couple of times looking at him," Peterson said. I'm like golly, this boy's thick...and those big quads." The football world...
The expectation for Browns star Deshaun Watson’s new punishment after appeal
The focus of every NFL fan has shifted to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, the man appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to be the designee in the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Goodell has made it clear that he...
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Josh Gordon
Denver 7’s Troy Renck writes Broncos CB Ronald Darby is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion. Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said RB Melvin Gordon didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury and he’s currently being evaluated. (Jeff Legwold) Denver is naming Greg Penner...
Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA
As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
Mitch Trubisky Is The Clear Starter: NFL World Reacts
Former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason with the intent of getting his career back on track. Well, it sounds like he'll get that second chance he was looking for. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it looks like Trubisky will be...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 1 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens on Saturday night
Browns spark fascinating chess match with Peter Harvey over Deshaun Watson
With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left...
