Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

