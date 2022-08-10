ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Jim Theobald
1d ago

It just amazing how for the last 4 years this lady gets voted in. The squad is doing nothing for the people

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were silent about the attack on their colleague Lee Zeldin

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have been quite outspoken on political violence as a threat to "our democracy." Both have tried to tie political violence to former President Donald Trump through the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 (all the while seemingly ignoring the rioting, violence, and destruction from BLM and antifa in 2020). Yet, given their concerns about political violence, neither mentioned anything about the attack on their congressional colleague Lee Zeldin last week. It's been a week since the attack, and neither of them said anything on any of their Twitter accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The conservative case in favor of Liz Cheney is overwhelming

We’ve all heard it, and we’ve all probably said it: We want politicians to stand on principle rather than follow the political winds they feel with their desperately outstretched fingers. By those lights, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should be an overwhelming favorite to win reelection to Congress from...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Minneapolis Police#Election Local#Israel Defense Forces#Democratic#House#Cbs
Fox News

'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate

Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Eric Trump: They lied, cheated and stole

Eric Trump expressed his disgust over the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ERIC TRUMP: It's an absolute coordinated attack. Since the second my father came down the escalator, they have gone after him. They tried to go after him in the White House. They failed with impeachment one. They failed with impeachment two. Then they subpoenaed every member of our family. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subpoenas. They made up dirty dossiers, they made up FISA warrants. They lied. They cheated and they stole. Right. And now you look at the least popular president in United States history, Joe Biden, and guess what? He wants to disqualify the most popular president in United States history, a guy who literally had a rally outside of his Mar-a-Lago home while he was located in New Jersey. That's how much love and support the man has. They know they're losing. They know their policies stink. They're losing on every aspect.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

US wants less immigrants for the first time in almost a decade: Poll

More people in the United States want to see a decreased level of immigration than a higher one, a first since 2014, according to a new poll. Only 27% of people in the U.S. believe immigration should be increased, 31% want it to stay at its current level, and 38% want it decreased, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The statistics are similar to the results from 2014, when 22% said they wanted immigration to increase, 33% wanted immigration levels to stay the same, and 41% wanted immigration to decrease, Gallup said.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy