I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
