Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 10, 3:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Filbert Avenue in Chico. According to the Chico Fire Department Engine 2, the fire is actively burning in the structure's attic. This is a developing story....
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars holds fundraiser to help for new home location
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars is set to move locations after rising rent costs led to a post's location change. The raised rent costs from $1,500 to $5,000 were more than they could comfortably afford. Due to the cost, they announced the post would part ways...
Haven Humane Society now accepting vehicle donations
REDDING, Calif. — As the Haven Humane Society continues to find lost, homeless and abused animals a loving home throughout the Redding area, they are now calling on the community to help by donating vehicles. Haven said they are now accepting vehicle donations for cars, boats, motorcycles and RVs.
"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents
REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
Bank robbery in Redding, authorities still searching for the suspect
REDDING, Calif. - A bank robbery occurred at Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive around 1:24 p.m., said the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department responded to the report and investigated the scene. Through their investigation, Redding PD determined that an unidentified white male adult entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller.
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
Prevalence of Shasta County Residents’ Early Trauma Explains High ACEs Scores; Hope Remains
Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Eythana Miller as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Eythana Miller, to A News Cafe. A 3-year-old boy stood in a parking lot in downtown Redding...
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine
CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
Students return to Chico State next week, local businesses enthused
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State students are heading back to school. From Aug. 15-18, the university's housing department will host its annual move-in, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, when approximately 2,300 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The stoplight at the intersection of Legion Avenue...
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
