Red Bluff, CA

krcrtv.com

Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message

RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico on Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 10, 3:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Filbert Avenue in Chico. According to the Chico Fire Department Engine 2, the fire is actively burning in the structure's attic. This is a developing story....
krcrtv.com

Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Haven Humane Society now accepting vehicle donations

REDDING, Calif. — As the Haven Humane Society continues to find lost, homeless and abused animals a loving home throughout the Redding area, they are now calling on the community to help by donating vehicles. Haven said they are now accepting vehicle donations for cars, boats, motorcycles and RVs.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents

REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bank robbery in Redding, authorities still searching for the suspect

REDDING, Calif. - A bank robbery occurred at Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive around 1:24 p.m., said the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department responded to the report and investigated the scene. Through their investigation, Redding PD determined that an unidentified white male adult entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine

CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Students return to Chico State next week, local businesses enthused

CHICO, Calif. — Chico State students are heading back to school. From Aug. 15-18, the university's housing department will host its annual move-in, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, when approximately 2,300 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The stoplight at the intersection of Legion Avenue...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
CHICO, CA

