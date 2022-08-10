Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody as the result of a drug bust early Wednesday afternoon in the city. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street at about 1:00 PM, with the Jamestown Police SWAT Team entering the residence. Police say three adults and three children were located inside, and a search revealed a quantity of cash, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine. 29-year-old Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez, 45-year-old Angel Cruz-Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz were arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. All three were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamestown Police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Jamestown Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Tactical Medical Team.

JAMESTOWN, NY