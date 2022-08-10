ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah

PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride

PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
WESTVIEW, KY

